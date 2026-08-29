Serie A - Game Week 2 29 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Allianz Stadium

Today's game between Juventus and Parma Calcio 1913 will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Juventus vs Parma is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. The TV channel and live stream options for this Serie A fixture are listed below.

Juventus host Parma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin in Matchday 2 of the Serie A season, with Luciano Spalletti's side looking to back up their opening-weekend win and go to six points from six.

The Bianconeri got the job done at Frosinone last weekend, winning 1-0, but the victory came at a cost. Kenan Yildiz picked up a metatarsal injury and has since been confirmed for surgery, ruling him out for several months. It is a significant blow to Spalletti's attacking options before the season has barely begun.

Jeremie Boga is expected to step into Yildiz's position on the left side of the attacking three in Juventus's 4-2-3-1. Kerim Alajbegovic is also in line to start after Weston McKennie was held back with a muscle complaint. Spalletti faces a thin midfield for this one, with Khephren Thuram also a concern and the club reportedly pushing to bring in reinforcements.

Parma arrive at the Allianz Stadium with no points and no goals from their opening fixture. Carlos Cuesta's side were beaten at home by Cagliari on the opening weekend, a result that leaves them rooted near the bottom of the table after one game. They will be looking to El Bilal Toure to provide a threat up front.

On paper, this is a comfortable assignment for Juventus. But Spalletti's squad is stretched, and Parma will be desperate to avoid falling further behind in the early standings.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Juventus vs Parma, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Juventus vs Parma Calcio 1913 with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Juventus will be without Kenan Yildiz, who suffered a metatarsal fracture on his foot during the win at Frosinone and is set to undergo surgery. No suspensions are listed for the home side. Spalletti's projected XI includes Guglielmo Vicario in goal, with a back four of Pierre Kalulu, Jhon Lucumi, Gleison Bremer, and Andrea Cambiaso. Douglas Luiz and Manuel Locatelli are named in midfield, with Chico Conceicao, Kerim Alajbegovic, and Jeremie Boga supporting Randal Kolo Muani up front.

Parma are without Hans Nicolussi Caviglia through injury, and no suspensions are listed for the away side. Carlos Cuesta's projected XI lines up with Edoardo Corvi in goal, a back four of Enrico Del Prato, Abdoulaye N'Diaye, Mariano Troilo, and Emanuele Valeri, with Adrian Bernabe, Mandela Keita, and Christian Ordonez in midfield, and Simone Lontani supporting El Bilal Toure in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Juventus head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, with one defeat. Their most recent result was the 1-0 Serie A win at Frosinone, and they also beat Chelsea 1-0 and Palermo 2-0 in pre-season. The one loss in that run came against Inter, 2-1 in a friendly. Juventus scored six goals and conceded three across those five matches, and they have kept two clean sheets in that period.

Parma's last five results show one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Serie A loss at home to Cagliari, and they also lost 2-0 to Sampdoria in pre-season. The win came against Catania in the Coppa Italia, 2-0. Parma scored five goals and conceded four across the five matches, drawing 1-1 in both of their other fixtures against Iraklis and S.S. Arezzo.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Serie A on February 1, 2026, when Juventus won 4-1 away at Parma. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Serie A, Juventus hold the stronger record with three wins to Parma's one, with one draw. Juventus have scored 12 goals in those five meetings and conceded five, though Parma did claim a 1-0 win at home in April 2025.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Juventus sit 8th while Parma are placed 16th after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs Parma Calcio 1913 today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: