Serie A - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Allianz Stadium

Today's game between Juventus and Lazio will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Juventus vs Lazio is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Juventus host Lazio at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening in a seventh-round Serie A fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table.

Lazio arrive in Turin as co-leaders of the division alongside Inter, having collected 16 points from their opening six matches. Gennaro Gattuso's side have been the standout team of the early season, winning five and drawing one, with Davide Frattesi emerging as a driving force in midfield.

Juventus sit seventh with 11 points, a position that understates their recent momentum. Luciano Spalletti's squad returned from Spain on the back of a comeback win at Celta Vigo in the Europa League, and the coach has spoken with clear admiration for what Gattuso has built at Lazio.

Spalletti faces the match without his own presence on the touchline, serving a suspension, while his squad continues to manage a significant injury list. The Bianconeri will lean on Randal Kolo Muani up front, with Pape Sarr having established himself as a fixture in central midfield after arriving late in the transfer window.

There is an added personal dimension to the occasion. Sergio Conceição, father of Juventus winger Francisco, is a former Lazio player and has confirmed he will be in the stands, diplomatically declining to reveal which side he will support.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Juventus vs Lazio live.

How to watch Juventus vs Lazio with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Spalletti is without several key players, with Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Manuel Locatelli, Augusto Owusu, Kamil Grabara, and Arkadiusz Milik all listed as injured. The coach himself is suspended and will not be in the dugout. The projected XI has Guglielmo Vicario in goal behind a back four of Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Jhon Lucumi, and Chico Conceição, with Pape Sarr and Douglas Luiz in midfield and Randal Kolo Muani leading the attack.

Gattuso is missing Matteo Cancellieri, Albert Gudmundsson, Alessio Furlanetto, Nicolo Rovella, Adam Marusic, and Adrian Przyborek through injury, though Luca Pellegrini has been reinstated to the squad after an earlier exclusion from the registered list. The projected Lazio XI lines up with Christos Mandas in goal, a back four of Romano Floriani Mussolini, Josip Sutalo, Oliver Provstgaard, and Nuno Tavares, Reda Belahyane, Davide Frattesi, and Kenneth Taylor in midfield, and a front three of Gustav Isaksen, Tijjani Noslin, and Mattia Zaccagni.

Form

Juventus have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory away at Celta Vigo in the Europa League on October 15, and they also beat Atalanta 2-0 in Serie A last month. The one blemish in that run was a 0-1 friendly defeat to Cremonese, sandwiched between European victories. Across the five matches, Juventus scored nine goals and conceded four.

Lazio's last five outings show three wins, one draw, and one draw in competitive football, with their most recent Serie A match a 3-1 victory over Monza on October 11. They drew 2-2 with AC Milan earlier in the campaign and have scored 10 goals across the five fixtures while conceding seven, though the two friendly results against Juve Stabia and Arezzo account for much of that defensive looseness.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-2 at the Allianz Stadium in February 2026 in Serie A. Looking across the last five encounters, Lazio have the stronger record, winning two to Juventus's one, with two matches finishing level. The sides have produced 11 goals between them across those five meetings, making for consistently open contests.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Lazio sit second while Juventus are seventh, a gap of five places that reflects the contrasting starts to the season for the two clubs.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs Lazio today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: