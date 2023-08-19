WATCH: Jude Bellingham's at it again! New Real Madrid star survives VAR check to score second goal in as many La Liga games against Almeria

Jude Bellingham scored his second consecutive match for Real Madrid which was against Almeria in La Liga on Saturday.

Bellingham scored second Real Madrid goal

Survived a VAR check

Real Madrid came back from behind against Almeria

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international survived a VAR check as he netted his second Real Madrid goal in as many matches against Almeria. The move started with Dani Carvajal sending a cross inside the box from the right side which was met by Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan headed the ball towards Bellingham who chested it down and after an initial ricochet off an opponent, the midfielder found the back of the net.

The referee consulted VAR to see if the Madrid star was in an offside position when he received Valverde's header but the decision went in favour of him as the goal stood.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On a day, the 20-year-old scored his second Real Madrid goal which brought his team back into the match after conceding first, his brother Jobe netted his first and second professional career goals to help Sunderland beat Rotherham 2-1 in the Championship.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Carlo Ancelotti's side will be in action against Celta Vigo in La Liga on August 25.