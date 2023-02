Joao Felix opened his Chelsea account by getting on the end of a delightful assist from Enzo Fernandez to take an early lead against West Ham.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina star chipped in a sumptuous pass over the Hammers defence to find Felix in acres of space just yards out. The Portugal international appeared to have all the time in the world as he fired home a well-controlled volley past a helpless Lukasz Fabianski. More to follow...