Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Strelnice

Today's game between Jablonec and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Jablonec vs Brighton & Hove Albion is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Brighton & Hove Albion travel to the Stadion Strelnice in Jablonec nad Nisou for a Conference League fixture against FK Jablonec, with Fabian Hurzeler's side arriving in the Czech Republic on the back of a remarkable run of form.

The Seagulls have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, most recently producing a stunning 5-0 dismantling of Crystal Palace in the Premier League. That result briefly lifted Brighton into second place in the top flight, and Hurzeler's message to supporters afterwards was to enjoy the moment rather than fixate on the table.

Among the highlights of that Palace victory was a sensational 51-metre lob from Diego Gomez, who caught goalkeeper Walter Benitez off his line and executed a strike that drew widespread attention. The Paraguayan midfielder admitted he was overwhelmed by his own audacity after the goal.

Jablonec arrive into this fixture in a different state of mind. Lubos Kozel's side have lost their last two matches, including a 3-2 defeat to Freiburg in the Conference League and a 2-3 loss to Viktoria Plzen in the Czech First League. Their position in the Conference League standings reflects the difficult stretch they have been through.

Brighton hold first place in the Conference League table, while Jablonec sit in 23rd. The gap in current form and continental standing makes this a fixture where the Seagulls will be expected to control proceedings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Jablonec vs Brighton live.

How to watch Jablonec vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jablonec are managed by Lubos Kozel for this Conference League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Fabian Hurzeler takes charge of Brighton for this trip to the Czech Republic. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the Seagulls at this stage, and team news will be updated as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Brighton arrive with a W5-D0-L0 record from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding three in that run. Their most recent result was a 5-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace, and they also beat FK Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 in the Conference League. Earlier in the sequence, the Seagulls defeated Arsenal 3-0 and Sunderland 2-0 in the Premier League, and beat Manchester United 3-2 in the Carabao Cup. Brighton have kept two clean sheets across those five outings.

Jablonec have posted a W2-D1-L2 record from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 defeat to Viktoria Plzen in the Czech First League on October 18, and they also lost 3-2 to Freiburg in the Conference League on October 15. Earlier in the run, Jablonec beat FC Zbrojovka Brno 1-0 away in the First League and claimed a 1-0 cup win over Dukla Praha, with their only draw a 1-1 result against FC Zlin.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Jablonec and Brighton & Hove Albion. This fixture represents the first recorded meeting between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League, Brighton & Hove Albion sit first while Jablonec are placed 23rd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Jablonec vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: