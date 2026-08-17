Serie A - Game Week 23 17 Aug 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Internacional and Remo will kick-off at Aug 17, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Internacional vs Remo is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. TV channel and live stream options are shown for your region.

Internacional host Remo in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at very different ends of the table.

Paulo Pezzolano's side sit 16th in the standings, deep in the kind of form that invites anxiety. Two defeats and two draws from their last four league outings have stalled any momentum, and the pressure at Beira-Rio is building.

Remo arrive in even more precarious circumstances. Leo Conde's team occupy 19th place in Serie A, and their recent results offer little reassurance. A draw with Atletico MG last time out was a point salvaged rather than a platform built.

For Internacional, this is a game they will be expected to win at home. Failing to do so would deepen the unease around their season. Three points are close to a necessity.

Remo, meanwhile, need results urgently. The gap between survival and relegation is unforgiving at this stage, and they will arrive knowing that a positive result here could shift their situation considerably.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Serie A match live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Internacional vs Remo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Paulo Pezzolano has not released a confirmed squad list ahead of this match, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported for Internacional at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

For Remo, coach Leo Conde is similarly without a confirmed lineup at this point. No injury or suspension information has been provided for the visiting side. Check back nearer the match for the latest squad updates.

Form

Internacional have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw against Palmeiras in Serie A on August 9. Earlier in that run, they beat Corinthians 2-0 in the Cup before losing the return leg 2-1. They also drew 1-1 with Flamengo and lost 2-0 to Athletico Paranaense in the league. Across those five games, Internacional scored four goals and conceded five.

Remo have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Atletico MG in Serie A on August 8. They beat Vitoria 2-0 earlier in the run but lost to Mirassol 2-1 in the league and were knocked out of the Cup by Santos FC, losing 1-0 after a goalless first leg. Remo scored four goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1, with Remo hosting Internacional in Serie A on February 25, 2026. Before that, their encounters were Cup ties separated by several years: Internacional won 2-1 at Remo in February 2018, and beat them 6-1 in the same fixture back in March 2014. Across the three recorded meetings, Internacional have won two and drawn one, scoring nine goals to Remo's three.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Internacional sit 16th while Remo are 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Internacional vs Remo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: