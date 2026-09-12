Major League Soccer - Game Week 25 12 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Nu Stadium

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription.

Inter Miami CF host Nashville SC at Nu Stadium in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries genuine weight at the top of the table.

Angel Guillermo Hoyos's side sit second in the East and come into this off the back of a 1-1 draw with Chicago Fire, a result that extended a run of mixed form for the defending MLS Cup champions.

Nashville arrive as the conference leaders under BJ Callaghan, though they travel to Florida having just lost 2-1 to Toronto FC in their most recent outing — a result that snapped a strong run of form.

Messi's presence continues to define Inter Miami's identity. The Argentine remains contracted to the club through 2028 and is the central figure around which Hoyos has built his squad.

Nashville, for their part, have been the most consistent side in the Eastern Conference across the bulk of the season, losing just once in their previous four matches before the Toronto setback.

With both teams locked in a fight for conference supremacy, this fixture has real implications for the final stretch of the regular season. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Angel Guillermo Hoyos takes charge of Inter Miami for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting XI has been released ahead of kick-off. Updates will be added closer to the match as they become available.

BJ Callaghan has similarly not confirmed a projected XI or squad details for Nashville SC. No absences or suspensions have been listed for the visitors at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the game approaches.

Form

Inter Miami head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Chicago Fire on September 10, which followed a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United. Miami's standout result in that run was a 7-1 thrashing of CF Montreal, though that is bookended by losses to Toronto FC and Philadelphia Union. They have scored 13 goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Nashville arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Toronto FC on September 9, ending a run that included a 0-0 draw at New York City FC and wins over FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew, and Red Bull New York. Nashville have scored eight goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on August 16, 2026, when Nashville SC beat Inter Miami 4-1 at home in MLS. The two sides also met twice in the CONCACAF Champions Cup earlier this year, drawing 0-0 in Nashville and 1-1 in Miami. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Nashville hold three wins to Inter Miami's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC currently sit first while Inter Miami CF are placed second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs Nashville SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: