Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Estadi de la FAF

Today's game between Inter Club d'Escaldes and Universitatea Craiova will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Universitatea Craiova is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and ViX. Subscribers can stream the match directly through either platform.

Inter Club d'Escaldes host Universitatea Craiova at the Estadi de la FAF in a UEFA Conference League fixture that carries real weight at this stage of the competition.

The Andorran side enter this match under Felip Ortiz having won four of their last five games across all competitions. Their domestic form has been sharp, though they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mjaellby in their most recent Conference League outing.

Universitatea Craiova arrive in Romania carrying strong momentum. Filipe Coelho's side drew 1-1 with Getafe in their last Conference League match and followed that with a 2-0 Superliga win over FCV Farul Constanta, keeping their domestic run intact.

The Romanian side have been clinical in front of goal this season, with a 5-0 win over FC FCSB among the results that underline their attacking threat. Craiova will be confident travelling to Andorra.

Both sides have demonstrated they can win consistently at this level, and the fixture has the feel of a match that could shape the group's final outcome.

TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

How to watch Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Universitatea Craiova with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inter Club d'Escaldes are managed by Felip Ortiz, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Details will be added closer to kick-off.

Universitatea Craiova are led by Filipe Coelho, and no injury or suspension updates have been confirmed for the away squad at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Inter Club d'Escaldes have won four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-0 Conference League defeat to Mjaellby on October 15. Before that loss, the Andorran side beat FC Ordino 4-0 and recorded back-to-back 3-0 wins against FC Rangers and CE Carroi. They scored 13 goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, pointing to a productive attack alongside a generally solid defensive record.

Universitatea Craiova have won four of their last five matches, drawing the remaining game 1-1 against Getafe in the Conference League on October 15. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Superliga win over FCV Farul Constanta on October 18. Earlier in the run, Craiova recorded a commanding 5-0 home victory over FC FCSB. They scored nine goals and conceded one across those five fixtures, a record that reflects both their attacking output and defensive discipline.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Inter Club d'Escaldes and Universitatea Craiova. This fixture appears to be a first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League standings, Inter Club d'Escaldes currently sit in 33rd place while Universitatea Craiova are placed 19th, meaning the Romanian side hold a superior position in the table heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Universitatea Craiova today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: