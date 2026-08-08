Liga Profesional - Game Week 4 8 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Instituto and Gimnasia Mendoza will kick-off at Aug 8, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Instituto vs Gimnasia Mendoza is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

Instituto host Gimnasia Mendoza in the Liga Profesional, with both sides arriving in solid recent form and plenty at stake in the standings.

Instituto have won three of their last five matches and go into this fixture with back-to-back league victories, including a 2-1 win over Platense and a 1-0 defeat of Lanús. Diego Flores has his side playing with confidence, and home advantage will be a factor.

Gimnasia Mendoza have been inconsistent but showed their quality with a 2-0 win over Unión in their most recent outing. Darío Franco's squad has won three of their last five, and they travel to Córdoba in decent shape.

The two clubs sit level in second place in Clausura Group A, which gives this fixture added weight in the context of the group table.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Instituto vs Gimnasia Mendoza, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Instituto vs Gimnasia Mendoza with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Instituto are managed by Diego Flores, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The club has not released a probable starting XI ahead of this fixture, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Gimnasia Mendoza head coach Darío Franco is similarly without confirmed squad updates at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and a projected XI has not yet been confirmed. Further details are expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Instituto head into this match with four wins from their last five across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Lanús in the Liga Profesional on August 3, following a 2-1 win over Platense three days earlier. Their only defeat in that run came against Vélez Sarsfield, a 1-0 loss in late July. Instituto have scored seven goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Gimnasia Mendoza have also won three of their last five Liga Profesional games. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Unión on August 1, though they suffered a 1-0 defeat to San Lorenzo just days before that. A heavy 5-1 loss to Independiente Rivadavia earlier in the run is the low point of their recent record. Gimnasia have scored six goals and conceded seven across their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 1-0 win for Gimnasia Mendoza, played in February 2026 in the Liga Profesional. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Gimnasia Mendoza have won three, Instituto have won one, and the sides drew once. Instituto's only win in that stretch came in a 2-0 result in July 2015.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A standings, both Instituto and Gimnasia Mendoza currently sit in second place. In the Apertura Group A table, Instituto are eighth and Gimnasia Mendoza are tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Instituto vs Gimnasia Mendoza today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: