Liga Profesional - Game Week 9 14 Sept 2026 - 20:15

Today's game between Instituto and Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto will kick off at Sep 14, 2026, 8:15 PM.

Instituto vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX.

Instituto host Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto in a Liga Profesional fixture, with Diego Flores's side looking to bounce back after a setback in their last league outing.

Instituto come into this match off a 3-2 defeat to Union in the Liga Profesional, a result that will have stung a side that had been building real momentum. Before that loss, they had strung together back-to-back wins, including a clean-sheet victory over San Lorenzo.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto arrive in difficult form. Ruben Forestello's side have lost three of their last five competitive matches and have struggled to find the net consistently across that run.

For Instituto, this is a chance to respond quickly and keep their Clausura Group A campaign on track. A home win would go some way to repairing the damage done by last week's defeat.

Estudiantes will be looking to cause an upset, though their recent results offer little encouragement. They have managed just one win from their last five outings and will need a significant improvement to take anything from this game.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture live.

How to watch Instituto vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Instituto are managed by Diego Flores, though no probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto head coach Ruben Forestello also has no confirmed lineup or fitness concerns listed at this stage. Further squad news is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Instituto have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 defeat to Union in the Liga Profesional on September 8, a difficult result following a 1-0 win over San Lorenzo on September 1. They also drew 0-0 with Atletico Tucuman and beat Central Cordoba de Santiago 1-0 away. A Copa Argentina loss to Club Atletico Platense also featured in that run.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto have won none, drawn two, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 0-2 defeat to Sarmiento in the Liga Profesional on September 4. They drew 1-1 with Huracan and 0-0 with San Lorenzo, but suffered losses to Atletico Tucuman and Independiente Rivadavia across the same period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 5, 2026, when Instituto won 2-0 away at Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto in the Liga Profesional. The only other recorded fixture between the clubs ended 1-1 when Estudiantes hosted Instituto in the Primera Nacional in February 2022.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, Instituto sit third. Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto are placed 13th in Clausura Group B. In Apertura Group A, Instituto are eighth, while Estudiantes sit 15th in Apertura Group B.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Instituto vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: