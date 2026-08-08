Liga Profesional - Game Week 4 8 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Independiente and Club Atletico Platense will kick-off at Aug 8, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Independiente vs Platense is available to stream live. The TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Independiente host Club Atlético Platense in the Liga Profesional, with Gustavo Quinteros's side looking to build on a run of form that has them pushing near the top of Clausura Group A.

Independiente arrive into this fixture off a 1-0 defeat to Vélez Sarsfield last weekend, a result that snapped a two-match winning run in the league. Before that setback, they had beaten Newell's Old Boys and Estudiantes without conceding, showing the kind of defensive solidity that Quinteros demands from his team.

Platense travel to Buenos Aires in poor shape. Walter Zunino's side have lost three of their last four matches across all competitions, including a heavy 4-0 defeat to Talleres in their most recent Liga Profesional outing. They sit 15th in Clausura Group A and badly need a result to ease any relegation concerns.

The head-to-head record between these clubs tilts in Independiente's favour in recent seasons. The Rojo won the last meeting between the sides, a 1-0 result in February of this year when Platense were the hosts.

With Independiente sitting second in Clausura Group A and Platense in 15th, the gap in league standing reflects the contrasting trajectories of these two clubs right now.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture live.

How to watch Independiente vs Club Atletico Platense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Independiente are managed by Gustavo Quinteros, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released ahead of this fixture.

Platense head coach Walter Zunino also has no confirmed squad news listed at this stage. Updates on both teams will be added closer to kick-off as they become available.

Form

Independiente have won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one additional win in the Copa Argentina. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Vélez Sarsfield on August 3, though they had recorded back-to-back clean sheets against Newell's Old Boys and Estudiantes before that. Across the five matches, they have scored six goals and conceded six. Their 3-1 defeat to Rosario Central in May remains their heaviest loss in the sample.

Platense have struggled badly for form, winning just one of their last five matches. They beat Corinthians 2-0 in the Copa Libertadores in May, but their recent league form is a concern. A 4-0 loss to Talleres on August 3 was their worst result in the run, and they have conceded ten goals across the five fixtures while scoring six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Independiente won 1-0 at Platense's ground in the Liga Profesional. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Independiente hold the stronger record, with two wins to Platense's one and two draws. Independiente's biggest win in the series was a 3-0 home victory in October 2025.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, Independiente sit second while Platense are 15th. In Apertura Group A, Independiente are fifth and Platense 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente vs Club Atletico Platense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: