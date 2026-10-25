Liga Profesional - Game Week 14 25 Oct 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Independiente and Boca Juniors will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Independiente vs Boca Juniors is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Independiente host Boca Juniors in the Liga Profesional, with Jadson Viera's side looking to build on a steady recent run against a Boca team arriving with serious continental momentum.

Boca come into this fixture in the form of their season. Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side beat Vasco da Gama 3-1 in the Copa Sudamericana to overturn a first-leg deficit, a result that will have lifted confidence considerably heading into the weekend.

In the Liga Profesional, Boca have been consistent. Wins over Union and Talleres bookend a run that sees them sitting second in both the Clausura and Apertura Group A tables, making them one of the more reliable performers in the division right now.

Independiente have been harder to read. Viera's side have drawn their last two Liga Profesional matches, including a goalless draw with Talleres, and head into this one eighth in Clausura Group A. They are not in bad shape, but they have not been able to string wins together.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight. The most recent meeting ended 1-1 in April 2026, and across the last five encounters neither side has been able to dominate the other.

This is a fixture that matters for both clubs for different reasons. Boca will want to keep pace at the top of the table; Independiente need a win to push up the standings.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Independiente vs Boca Juniors, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Independiente vs Boca Juniors with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jadson Viera has not confirmed a projected XI for Independiente ahead of this match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Rodolfo Arruabarrena's Boca Juniors squad details are similarly unavailable at this stage, with no confirmed absences or suspensions listed for the away side. Further information will be added as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Independiente have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Racing Club, while before that they drew 0-0 with Talleres. Their heaviest result in that run was a 1-4 defeat to Instituto. Viera's side have scored four goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Boca Juniors have won three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Copa Sudamericana win over Vasco da Gama, and before that they beat Talleres 2-1 in the Liga Profesional. Their only defeat in that run was a 0-1 Copa Sudamericana first-leg loss to Vasco. Arruabarrena's side have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 when Boca Juniors hosted Independiente in the Liga Profesional in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Independiente hold one win to Boca's one, with three matches finishing level. The series stretches back to January 2023, reflecting a rivalry in which neither club has been able to gain a clear upper hand in recent seasons.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A table, Boca Juniors sit second while Independiente are eighth. In the Apertura Group A standings, Boca are again second and Independiente fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente vs Boca Juniors today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: