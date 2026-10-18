NWSL - Game Week 26 18 Oct 2026 - 13:00

Today's game between Houston Dash and Orlando Pride will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride will be broadcast live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Houston Dash host Orlando Pride in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both sides looking to climb away from the lower half of the standings.

The Dash have endured a difficult run of results, winning just once in their last five league outings. Fabrice Gautrat's side will be eager to put things right on home turf after a 2-3 defeat to Washington Spirit in their most recent match.

Orlando Pride arrive in Texas having shown inconsistency of their own. Seb Hines' squad have alternated between strong performances and heavy defeats, including a 1-4 loss to Portland Thorns and a 1-3 win over Bay FC in the same five-game stretch.

The two sides met earlier this season, with Orlando claiming a 3-1 victory. That result will be fresh in the minds of the Houston players as they look to settle the score on home ground.

This fixture carries genuine weight for both clubs as they look to improve their league standing before the season closes out. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Houston Dash are managed by Fabrice Gautrat. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Orlando Pride are led by Seb Hines. Similarly, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away squad, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Houston Dash have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five NWSL matches. Their only victory in that run came on the road against Boston Legacy FC, winning 2-1. They suffered defeats to Washington Spirit (2-3), Utah Royals (0-1), and Orlando Pride (3-1), drawing 1-1 with Portland Thorns. Across those five games, the Dash scored five goals and conceded nine.

Orlando Pride have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five league games. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to San Diego Wave FC. The Pride's best result in the period was a 1-3 win at Bay FC, though they also suffered a 1-4 loss to Portland Thorns. They scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on September 7, 2026, when Orlando Pride beat Houston Dash 3-1 in an NWSL fixture. Looking at the last five head-to-head matches, Orlando have won three, with one draw and one result in Houston's favor. The sides also drew 1-1 at Houston in October 2025, while Orlando claimed 3-1 and 1-0 victories in earlier meetings.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Houston Dash sit in 13th place and Orlando Pride in 11th, placing both clubs in the bottom half of the table and giving this fixture added urgency for sides looking to move clear of the lower positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: