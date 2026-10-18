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NWSL
team-logoHouston Dash
team-logoOrlando Pride
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Watch Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride NWSL soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride
Houston Dash
Orlando Pride
NWSL

How to watch the NWSL match between Houston Dash and Orlando Pride, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
NWSL - Game Week 26

Today's game between Houston Dash and Orlando Pride will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride will be broadcast live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Click here

Houston Dash host Orlando Pride in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both sides looking to climb away from the lower half of the standings.

The Dash have endured a difficult run of results, winning just once in their last five league outings. Fabrice Gautrat's side will be eager to put things right on home turf after a 2-3 defeat to Washington Spirit in their most recent match.

Orlando Pride arrive in Texas having shown inconsistency of their own. Seb Hines' squad have alternated between strong performances and heavy defeats, including a 1-4 loss to Portland Thorns and a 1-3 win over Bay FC in the same five-game stretch.

The two sides met earlier this season, with Orlando claiming a 3-1 victory. That result will be fresh in the minds of the Houston players as they look to settle the score on home ground.

This fixture carries genuine weight for both clubs as they look to improve their league standing before the season closes out. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Gautrat

Houston Dash are managed by Fabrice Gautrat. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Orlando Pride are led by Seb Hines. Similarly, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away squad, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

HOD

HOD - Form

ORL
L3-1
UTA
L0-1
BOL
W1-2
POT
D1-1
WAS
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ORL

ORL - Form

HOD
W3-1
KAN
D2-2
POT
L1-4
BAY
W1-3
SDW
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Houston Dash have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five NWSL matches. Their only victory in that run came on the road against Boston Legacy FC, winning 2-1. They suffered defeats to Washington Spirit (2-3), Utah Royals (0-1), and Orlando Pride (3-1), drawing 1-1 with Portland Thorns. Across those five games, the Dash scored five goals and conceded nine.

Orlando Pride have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five league games. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to San Diego Wave FC. The Pride's best result in the period was a 1-3 win at Bay FC, though they also suffered a 1-4 loss to Portland Thorns. They scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Houston DashDrawOrlando Pride
0
1
4
NWSL
Orlando Pride badge
Orlando Pride
ORL
3
Houston Dash badge
Houston Dash
HOD
1
FT
NWSL
Houston Dash badge
Houston Dash
HOD
1
Orlando Pride badge
Orlando Pride
ORL
1
FT
NWSL
Orlando Pride badge
Orlando Pride
ORL
1
Houston Dash badge
Houston Dash
HOD
0
FT
NWSL
Orlando Pride badge
Orlando Pride
ORL
3
Houston Dash badge
Houston Dash
HOD
1
FT
NWSL
Houston Dash badge
Houston Dash
HOD
0
Orlando Pride badge
Orlando Pride
ORL
1
FT
3Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on September 7, 2026, when Orlando Pride beat Houston Dash 3-1 in an NWSL fixture. Looking at the last five head-to-head matches, Orlando have won three, with one draw and one result in Houston's favor. The sides also drew 1-1 at Houston in October 2025, while Orlando claimed 3-1 and 1-0 victories in earlier meetings.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Gotham FCGotham FCGOT
2816753522+1355
L
D
W
W
W
2
San Diego Wave FCSan Diego Wave FCSDW
2817384229+1354
W
W
W
W
W
3
Washington SpiritWashington SpiritWAS
2816484026+1452
W
W
L
W
L
4
Kansas City CurrentKansas City CurrentKAN
2814595038+1247
W
W
W
L
D
5
Angel City FCAngel City FCANG
2813784831+1746
W
D
W
W
W
6
Utah RoyalsUtah RoyalsUTA
28144104437+746
L
D
W
L
W
7
Portland ThornsPortland ThornsPOT
2712784539+643
L
D
W
D
L
8
North Carolina CourageNorth Carolina CourageNCC
28133125141+1042
L
W
L
L
L
9
Seattle Reign FCSeattle Reign FCOLR
27124113332+140
L
W
L
L
W
10
Denver Summit FCDenver Summit FCDNS
28108104740+738
L
W
L
W
D
11
Orlando PrideOrlando PrideORL
27103143643-733
L
W
L
D
W
12
Boston Legacy FCBoston Legacy FCBOL
2895143847-932
W
W
L
L
W
13
Houston DashHouston DashHOD
2786133439-530
L
D
W
L
L
14
Bay FCBay FCBAY
2775152842-1426
L
L
W
D
L
15
Racing LouisvilleRacing LouisvilleRLO
2873183754-1724
L
D
L
L
L
16
Chicago StarsChicago StarsCST
2752201563-4817
L
L
L
D
L
Championship Playoff

In the current NWSL standings, Houston Dash sit in 13th place and Orlando Pride in 11th, placing both clubs in the bottom half of the table and giving this fixture added urgency for sides looking to move clear of the lower positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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