NWSL 8 Aug 2026 - 20:45

Today's game between Houston Dash and Kansas City Current will kick-off at Aug 8, 2026, 8:45 PM.

Houston Dash vs Kansas City Current is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Houston Dash host Kansas City Current in an NWSL regular season fixture, with two sides sitting at very different ends of the table going into the match.

The Dash have struggled for consistency in recent weeks under Fabrice Gautrat. A defeat to Gotham FC in their last outing leaves them deep in the bottom half of the standings, and they will need a response at home.

Kansas City Current arrive in considerably better shape. Chris Armas's side sit fifth in the NWSL table and have shown they can hurt opponents, as a 5-1 win over Racing Louisville last month demonstrated.

The Current are not without their own inconsistencies, though. Back-to-back draws either side of that big win show a team that can be held, and Houston will look to take advantage of any lapses.

For the Dash, this is a match they need to win. Sitting 13th, points are running short, and a home game against a top-half side represents a genuine chance to claw back ground.

The head-to-head record favors Kansas City, who have won three of the last five meetings between these clubs, including a 3-0 result earlier this season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL clash, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Houston Dash vs Kansas City Current with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Houston Dash are managed by Fabrice Gautrat, though no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The projected XI has not been confirmed ahead of kick-off, and further updates will be added closer to the match.

Kansas City Current head coach Chris Armas also has no reported absences listed at this stage. As with Houston, lineup details are yet to be confirmed, and this section will be updated as team news emerges.

Form

Houston Dash have picked up one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five NWSL matches, scoring six goals and conceding five. Their most recent result was a 0-1 home loss to Gotham FC on August 2, and they were also beaten 1-2 by Washington Spirit in early July. A 1-0 win over Bay FC on July 25 provided some relief, but the Dash have not strung together back-to-back victories in this run.

Kansas City Current's last five games show two draws, two losses, and one win. The standout result was a 5-1 thrashing of Racing Louisville on July 30, though they were held 1-1 by Angel City FC just two days later. The Current were beaten 3-0 by Orlando Pride in July and lost 1-0 to Boston Legacy FC, meaning their form is mixed despite their position in the top five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Kansas City Current beat Houston Dash 3-0 in a one-sided NWSL contest. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Kansas City hold the upper hand with three wins to Houston's one, with one match ending level. The only draw in that sequence came in May 2024, a 1-1 result at Houston, while the Dash's sole victory was a 1-0 home win in October 2025.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Houston Dash sit 13th while Kansas City Current occupy fifth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Houston Dash vs Kansas City Current today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: