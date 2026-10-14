Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Poljud

Today's game between Hajduk Split and Ajax will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Hajduk Split vs Ajax is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and ViX.

Hajduk Split host Ajax at Stadion Poljud in Split in a Conference League fixture that puts two clubs in contrasting moods on a collision course.

Hajduk arrive into this game in strong domestic form. Gonzalo Garcia's side have won four of their last five HNL matches, most recently beating Dinamo Zagreb 2-1, and they will carry real confidence into a European night at a stadium known for its fierce atmosphere.

Ajax, meanwhile, come into this fixture off the back of a 1-1 draw with NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie. Michel's side have been inconsistent this season, mixing heavy wins with dropped points, and their form on the road in Europe will be tested here.

Both clubs sit first in the Conference League standings, which gives this match added weight beyond the group stage routine.

TV channel and live stream options for Hajduk Split vs Ajax are listed below.

How to watch Hajduk Split vs Ajax with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hajduk Split are managed by Gonzalo Garcia, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ajax head coach Michel also has no confirmed injury or suspension data available at this stage. Updates to the squad situation will be provided as they emerge before the match.

Form

Hajduk Split have recorded four wins and one defeat across their last five competitive matches, scoring seven goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb in the HNL. Their only defeat in that run came against Rijeka, where they lost 3-0. Three wins from their last four games reflects a settled run of results heading into this European fixture.

Ajax have picked up two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie. They recorded their biggest win in that period with a 5-1 victory over Willem II, and their sole defeat came against PSV Eindhoven, where they lost 3-1. Ajax have scored 14 goals across those five games while conceding seven.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Hajduk Split and Ajax is currently available for recent meetings. This fixture represents a rare matchup between the two clubs at this level of European competition.

Standings

Both Hajduk Split and Ajax currently sit first in the Conference League standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hajduk Split vs Ajax today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: