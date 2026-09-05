Liga Profesional - Game Week 8 5 Sept 2026 - 15:30

Today's game between Gimnasia Mendoza and Boca Juniors will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 3:30 PM.

Gimnasia Mendoza vs Boca Juniors is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Gimnasia Mendoza host Boca Juniors in the Liga Profesional, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into a fixture that matters in the Clausura Group A standings.

Dario Franco's side have been one of the competition's more consistent performers in recent weeks. Three wins from their last four Liga Profesional outings, including a 2-3 away victory at Gimnasia LP and a 3-1 defeat of Talleres, have lifted them to second in Clausura Group A. They arrive at this match in form and with genuine belief.

Boca Juniors come into the game off the back of a Copa Argentina penalty shootout win over Velez Sarsfield, with Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side managing their schedule across multiple competitions. Their Liga Profesional form has been solid, with a 1-0 win over Lanus their most recent league result before the cup fixture.

Boca sit sixth in Clausura Group A, four places below their hosts. A win here would close that gap and shift the balance in the group, giving this match a clear competitive edge for both clubs.

The visitors have drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 1-1 result against Racing Club, and will need to be more decisive if they are to take three points away from Mendoza.

Gimnasia Mendoza, playing at home and buoyed by their recent run, will be looking to extend their advantage at the top of the group. Franco's side have scored freely, and there is little reason to expect them to sit back.

For TV channel and live stream details, kick-off time, and everything else you need ahead of the match, read on below.

How to watch Gimnasia Mendoza vs Boca Juniors with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gimnasia Mendoza manager Dario Franco has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been released, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Boca Juniors head coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena is similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Gimnasia Mendoza have won four of their last five Liga Profesional matches, with their only defeat in that run a 1-0 loss to Instituto on August 9. Their most recent result was a 3-0 away win at Independiente on August 30, and they also recorded victories over Gimnasia LP and Talleres earlier in the run. The only dropped points came against Instituto, and Franco's side have shown a consistent ability to score on the road.

Boca Juniors have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing the other two. Their most recent outing was a Copa Argentina win over Velez Sarsfield on September 3, decided on penalties after a goalless draw. In the Liga Profesional, a 1-0 win at Lanus on August 29 was their standout result, and they drew 1-1 with both Racing Club and Club Atletico Platense in the same period. Boca have scored five goals and conceded two across their last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the dataset came on February 28, 2026, when Boca Juniors hosted Gimnasia Mendoza in the Liga Profesional and the match ended 1-1. That is the sole head-to-head fixture on record, meaning neither side holds an advantage from recent history going into this game.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, Gimnasia Mendoza sit second and Boca Juniors are sixth. In the Apertura Group A table, Boca Juniors are second and Gimnasia Mendoza are tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gimnasia Mendoza vs Boca Juniors today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: