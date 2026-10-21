Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Coliseum

Today's game between Getafe and Lugano will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Getafe vs Lugano is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Getafe host Lugano at the Coliseum in a UEFA Conference League fixture that carries real weight for both sides at this stage of the competition.

Pepe Bordalas's side come into this match in uncertain domestic form, having taken just two points from their last three LaLiga outings. A 3-0 defeat to Barcelona was followed by a draw with Rayo Vallecano, and Getafe will be looking to European competition to restore some confidence.

Off the pitch, Getafe have been anything but quiet. The club confirmed negotiations to sign free agent Jadon Sancho, while president Angel Torres also revealed contact over a potential move for Sergio Ramos, who would link up with former Real Madrid teammate Dani Carvajal — himself a recent arrival at the Coliseum.

Lugano arrive in strong form under Mattia Croci-Torti. The Swiss side beat FK Crvena Zvezda 3-2 in their last Conference League outing and have lost just once in their last five competitive matches, that coming in a friendly against Hellas Verona.

In the Swiss Super League, Lugano have been clinical. A 4-0 win over Luzern underlines an attacking threat that Getafe's defence will need to contain.

Getafe currently sit in the lower half of the Conference League standings, while Lugano occupy a stronger position in the table — making this a fixture the home side need to win to keep their European ambitions alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Getafe vs Lugano, including live stream options, TV channel listings, and kick-off time.

How to watch Getafe vs Lugano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Getafe are managed by Pepe Bordalas, though no confirmed lineup or injury information is available ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Lugano are led by Mattia Croci-Torti, and similarly no probable lineup or squad availability details have been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it emerges.

Form

Getafe have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, and they drew 1-1 with Universitatea Craiova in their previous Conference League fixture. Their only win in the run came 1-0 against Malaga, while a 3-0 loss to Barcelona stands as their heaviest result. Getafe scored four goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Lugano have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-0 cup win over Pully Football, and they beat FK Crvena Zvezda 3-2 in their last Conference League game. A 4-0 Super League victory over Luzern also features in that run, with their only defeat coming 3-1 against Hellas Verona in a friendly. Lugano scored 15 goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Getafe and Lugano. This fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs in competitive football.

Standings

In the Conference League, Getafe sit 15th while Lugano are placed 7th, meaning the Swiss side come into this match with a clear edge in the standings and Getafe face pressure to pick up points to stay in contention.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Getafe vs Lugano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: