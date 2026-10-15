Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Planet Group Arena

Today's game between Gent and AGF will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Gent vs AGF is available to watch live via Paramount+ and ViX. Subscribers can stream the Conference League fixture directly through either platform.

Gent host AGF at the Planet Group Arena in Ghent in a Conference League group-stage fixture, with both sides sitting level at the top of the standings.

Rik De Mil's side arrive in good domestic form, having won four of their last five Belgian First Division A matches. Their recent results include a 2-1 victory over Standard Liege and a 3-0 away win at Cercle Brugge, pointing to a team with genuine momentum heading into European competition.

AGF travel from Denmark carrying their own confidence. Jakob Poulsen's squad beat Soenderjyske 3-0 in the Superleague just days before this fixture and have shown they can score freely, though a 2-0 league defeat to FC Nordsjaelland remains a recent blemish on their record.

Both clubs will view this as a chance to pull clear at the top of the Conference League table, adding weight to what is a genuinely competitive group-stage encounter.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Gent vs AGF live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Gent vs AGF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gent head coach Rik De Mil is without Mouhamed Ngom, Laszlo Benes, and Josue Vergara through injury. The projected XI is expected to feature Davy Roef in goal, with a back line of Christian Burgess, Siebe van der Heyden, Maksim Paskotsi, and Aime Omgba. Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Leonardo Lopes, Tiago Araujo, Momodou Sonko, Mathias Delorge, and Ibrahima Cisse are named in the probable starting lineup, with no suspensions reported.

AGF manager Jakob Poulsen must plan without Kevin Yakob, Oskar Haugstrup, Nicolai Poulsen, and Tomas Kristjansson, all sidelined through injury. The visitors' projected XI lines up with Jesper Hansen in goal, supported by Frederik Tingager, Tobias Moelgaard, Daniel Gretarsson, and Mikael Anderson, with Magnus Knudsen, Rasmus Carstensen, Tobias Bech, Kristian Arnstad, Frederik Emmery, and Janni Serra completing the side. No suspensions are listed for the away squad.

Form

Gent arrive in strong form, winning four and drawing one of their last five matches across all competitions for a W4-D1-L0 record. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 away win over Zulte Waregem on October 10, and they also posted victories against Standard Liege (2-1) and Cercle Brugge (3-0) in that run. The side scored seven goals and conceded two across those five fixtures, with three clean sheets underlining their defensive solidity.

AGF's last five results show a W3-D1-L1 record. They beat Soenderjyske 3-0 on October 12 and put six goals past Skjold in the DBU Pokalen, though a 2-0 defeat to FC Nordsjaelland on September 13 was a setback. Across the five matches, AGF scored 14 goals and conceded four, reflecting an attacking output that Gent's defence will need to contain.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available for these two sides. This fixture represents a first meeting between Gent and AGF in recorded recent history.

Standings

In the Conference League, both Gent and AGF currently sit joint first in the group standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gent vs AGF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: