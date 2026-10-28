Serie A - Game Week 9 28 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Today's game between Genoa and Juventus will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 3:45 PM.

Genoa vs Juventus is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Juventus travel to Genoa's Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday for a Serie A matchday 9 fixture that carries real weight for both clubs.

Spalletti's side arrive on the back of a 2-0 win at Lecce, a result that steadied nerves after a bruising 3-0 home defeat to Lazio. Goals from Weston McKennie and Douglas Luiz — the Brazilian finally delivering on the promise that brought him to Turin — gave Juventus back-to-back momentum heading into Liguria.

The win at Lecce was built on a tactical reset. Spalletti shifted to a 3-5-2 after consulting his players following the Lazio humiliation, and the new shape has produced results even if questions remain about whether it suits the squad's full profile.

Genoa come into this in solid domestic form. Daniele De Rossi's side beat Venezia 1-0 last weekend through a Mikael Ellertsson strike, and they have not lost at home in their last four official matches — a record that will give them genuine belief against a Juventus side still finding its footing.

Juventus sit seventh in Serie A, close enough to the top to make this a must-win if they want to keep pace. Genoa are down in 16th and need points to pull clear of trouble. The table context gives this fixture an edge that pure form alone does not capture.

Spalletti has a lengthy injury list to manage, while De Rossi faces his own absences. Both coaches will be making calculated decisions about their starting XIs.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Genoa vs Juventus.

How to watch Genoa vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Daniele De Rossi is without Joi Xheto Nuredini, Djibril Sow, Kingsley Ehizibue, Lorenzo Venturino, Samuel Wiafe, and Elias Havel through injury. De Rossi is expected to field Tommaso Baldanzi in midfield, with Stephan El Shaarawy on the flank and the attacking partnership of Vitinha and Milutin Osmajic leading the line.

Luciano Spalletti faces a significantly longer injury list, with Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Manuel Locatelli, Chico Conceicao, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Nico Gonzalez, Arkadiusz Milik, Kamil Grabara, and Augusto Owusu all unavailable. Spalletti is expected to retain the 3-4-1-2 shape that worked at Lecce, with Gleison Bremer, Federico Gatti, and Jhon Lucumi in defence, Pierre Kalulu and Andrea Cambiaso as wing-backs, and the forward pairing of Randal Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Genoa have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over Venezia, with Ellertsson scoring in the first half. Earlier in that run they beat Fiorentina 2-1, though they also suffered defeats to Roma (0-2), Parma (1-2), and Rapid Bucuresti (0-2). Across those five games, Genoa scored five goals and conceded seven.

Juventus have two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five. The most recent result was the 2-0 victory at Lecce, following a 2-2 Europa League draw with Rennes and a 3-0 home loss to Lazio. They also won 2-1 at Celta Vigo and drew 1-1 with Cagliari. Over the five matches, Juventus scored six goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 6, 2026, when Juventus hosted Genoa and won 2-0 in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Juventus have won four and drawn one, with Genoa yet to record a victory in that run. Juventus have scored nine goals in those five matches, while Genoa failed to score in three of them.

Standings

In Serie A, Juventus sit seventh — close enough to the European places to make points here valuable, but not close enough to afford another slip. Genoa are 16th, in the thick of a battle to move away from the relegation zone, which makes this a fixture with very different but equally urgent motivations on either side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Genoa vs Juventus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: