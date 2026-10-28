Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
team-logoGenoa
Stadio Luigi Ferraris
team-logoJuventus
Watch it on FuboWatch it on UNIVERSO
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch Genoa vs Juventus Serie A soccer game LIVE: Team news, TV channels, online streams, kick off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Genoa vs Juventus
Genoa
Juventus
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Genoa and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 9
Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Today's game between Genoa and Juventus will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 3:45 PM.

Genoa vs Juventus is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

UNIVERSO

UNIVERSO

Click here

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Click here

Peacock

Peacock

Click here

Juventus travel to Genoa's Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday for a Serie A matchday 9 fixture that carries real weight for both clubs.

Spalletti's side arrive on the back of a 2-0 win at Lecce, a result that steadied nerves after a bruising 3-0 home defeat to Lazio. Goals from Weston McKennie and Douglas Luiz — the Brazilian finally delivering on the promise that brought him to Turin — gave Juventus back-to-back momentum heading into Liguria.

The win at Lecce was built on a tactical reset. Spalletti shifted to a 3-5-2 after consulting his players following the Lazio humiliation, and the new shape has produced results even if questions remain about whether it suits the squad's full profile.

Genoa come into this in solid domestic form. Daniele De Rossi's side beat Venezia 1-0 last weekend through a Mikael Ellertsson strike, and they have not lost at home in their last four official matches — a record that will give them genuine belief against a Juventus side still finding its footing.

Juventus sit seventh in Serie A, close enough to the top to make this a must-win if they want to keep pace. Genoa are down in 16th and need points to pull clear of trouble. The table context gives this fixture an edge that pure form alone does not capture.

Spalletti has a lengthy injury list to manage, while De Rossi faces his own absences. Both coaches will be making calculated decisions about their starting XIs.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Genoa vs Juventus.

How to watch Genoa vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Genoa vs Juventus Probable lineups

3-5-2
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN
page.match.formation.title
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
3-5-2
J. BijlowJ. BijlowL. OestigardL. OestigardJ. VasquezJ. VasquezA. MarcandalliA. MarcandalliM. FrendrupM. FrendrupS. El ShaarawyS. El ShaarawyM. EllertssonM. EllertssonH. TraoreH. TraoreT. BaldanziT. BaldanziVitinhaVitinhaM. OsmajicM. OsmajicG. VicarioG. VicarioG. BremerG. BremerF. GattiF. GattiJ. LucumiJ. LucumiW. McKennieW. McKennieP. KaluluP. KaluluD. LuizD. LuizT. KoopmeinersT. KoopmeinersA. CambiasoA. CambiasoR. Kolo MuaniR. Kolo MuaniN. WoltemadeN. Woltemade
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
3-5-2
Genoa

Starting XI

Juventus

Manager

  • D. De Rossi
  • L. Spalletti

Daniele De Rossi is without Joi Xheto Nuredini, Djibril Sow, Kingsley Ehizibue, Lorenzo Venturino, Samuel Wiafe, and Elias Havel through injury. De Rossi is expected to field Tommaso Baldanzi in midfield, with Stephan El Shaarawy on the flank and the attacking partnership of Vitinha and Milutin Osmajic leading the line.

Luciano Spalletti faces a significantly longer injury list, with Jeff Ekhator, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Manuel Locatelli, Chico Conceicao, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Nico Gonzalez, Arkadiusz Milik, Kamil Grabara, and Augusto Owusu all unavailable. Spalletti is expected to retain the 3-4-1-2 shape that worked at Lecce, with Gleison Bremer, Federico Gatti, and Jhon Lucumi in defence, Pierre Kalulu and Andrea Cambiaso as wing-backs, and the forward pairing of Randal Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

GEN

GEN - Form

PAR
L2-1
RBU
L2-0
FIO
W2-1
ROM
L2-0
VEN
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
JUV

JUV - Form

CGL
D1-1
CEL
W1-2
LAZ
L0-3
REN
D2-2
LEC
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Genoa have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over Venezia, with Ellertsson scoring in the first half. Earlier in that run they beat Fiorentina 2-1, though they also suffered defeats to Roma (0-2), Parma (1-2), and Rapid Bucuresti (0-2). Across those five games, Genoa scored five goals and conceded seven.

Juventus have two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five. The most recent result was the 2-0 victory at Lecce, following a 2-2 Europa League draw with Rennes and a 3-0 home loss to Lazio. They also won 2-1 at Celta Vigo and drew 1-1 with Cagliari. Over the five matches, Juventus scored six goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GenoaDrawJuventus
0
1
4
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
FT
Serie A
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
FT
Serie A
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
3
FT
Serie A
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
FT
0Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored0/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 6, 2026, when Juventus hosted Genoa and won 2-0 in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Juventus have won four and drawn one, with Genoa yet to record a victory in that run. Juventus have scored nine goals in those five matches, while Genoa failed to score in three of them.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
9810227+1525
W
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
87102310+1322
W
W
W
D
W
3
RomaRomaROM
9630238+1521
W
D
W
D
D
4
ComoComoCOM
9621178+920
W
W
W
D
L
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
8530167+918
W
W
D
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
84221713+414
D
W
L
W
D
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
8422118+314
W
L
D
W
L
8
TorinoTorinoTOR
94141414013
L
W
W
W
D
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
9414813-513
L
L
L
D
W
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
83231310+311
D
L
W
D
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
83141415-110
D
L
W
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
8305914-59
L
W
L
L
W
13
BolognaBolognaBOL
8224810-28
W
L
W
D
L
14
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
92251422-88
L
L
L
D
L
15
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
8215613-77
W
L
W
L
D
17
UdineseUdineseUDI
8116918-94
L
L
L
L
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
8116919-104
L
L
L
D
W
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
8116515-104
L
L
L
W
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
8107617-113
L
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In Serie A, Juventus sit seventh — close enough to the European places to make points here valuable, but not close enough to afford another slip. Genoa are 16th, in the thick of a battle to move away from the relegation zone, which makes this a fixture with very different but equally urgent motivations on either side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Genoa vs Juventus today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google