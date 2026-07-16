Today's game between Fluminense and Red Bull Bragantino will kick-off at Jul 17, 2026, 7:00 PM.

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Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. TV channel and live stream options are confirmed for this Serie A fixture.

Fluminense host Red Bull Bragantino in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. Both clubs arrive with continental commitments running alongside their domestic campaigns, and neither can afford to drop points at this stage of the season.

Fluminense sit third in Serie A under Luis Zubeldia, a position that reflects a squad managing the demands of the Copa Libertadores with reasonable consistency. Their recent league form has been uneven, but wins over São Paulo and a Copa Libertadores victory against Bolivar show they can raise their level when it matters.

Red Bull Bragantino arrive in strong form. Vagner Mancini's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions and put three goals past Internacional in their most recent Serie A outing. They sit fifth in the table and are pushing hard for a top-four finish.

The visitors also carry momentum from the Copa Sudamericana, where they beat Carabobo FC before drawing with River Plate — a sequence that suggests a squad confident in its attacking output.

This is a fixture that has produced goals in recent seasons. Both teams are capable of hurting the opposition, and the attacking intent on display from Bragantino in particular makes this a match worth watching closely.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fluminense head coach Luis Zubeldia has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Red Bull Bragantino manager Vagner Mancini is similarly without confirmed absentees in the current data, with no injuries or suspensions reported and no projected XI yet available. Team news for both sides will be updated as it emerges.

Form

Fluminense have recorded two wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions, with one result outstanding from the dataset. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Cruzeiro in Serie A. They beat Deportivo La Guaira 3-1 in the Copa Libertadores before that, and also claimed a 2-1 win over São Paulo in the league. The one blemish was a 1-0 defeat to Mirassol in Serie A. Across the five matches, they have scored nine goals and conceded five.

Red Bull Bragantino have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing the other. Their most recent result was an impressive 3-1 win over Internacional in Serie A. They also beat Vasco da Gama 3-0 on the road and defeated Vitória 2-0 in the league. A 1-1 draw with River Plate in the Copa Sudamericana was their only dropped points. Bragantino have scored nine goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in August 2025, when Red Bull Bragantino beat Fluminense 4-2 in a high-scoring Serie A encounter at Bragantino's ground. Before that, Fluminense won 2-1 at home in April 2025. Across the last five Serie A meetings, Bragantino hold three wins to Fluminense's one, with one draw, and the matches have produced 16 goals in total.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Fluminense are third and Red Bull Bragantino are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: