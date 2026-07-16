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Serie A
team-logoFluminense
team-logoRed Bull Bragantino
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Watch Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino Serie A game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino
Fluminense
Red Bull Bragantino
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Fluminense and Red Bull Bragantino, as well as kick-off time and team news

Today's game between Fluminense and Red Bull Bragantino will kick-off at Jul 17, 2026, 7:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. TV channel and live stream options are confirmed for this Serie A fixture.

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Fluminense host Red Bull Bragantino in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. Both clubs arrive with continental commitments running alongside their domestic campaigns, and neither can afford to drop points at this stage of the season.

Fluminense sit third in Serie A under Luis Zubeldia, a position that reflects a squad managing the demands of the Copa Libertadores with reasonable consistency. Their recent league form has been uneven, but wins over São Paulo and a Copa Libertadores victory against Bolivar show they can raise their level when it matters.

Red Bull Bragantino arrive in strong form. Vagner Mancini's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions and put three goals past Internacional in their most recent Serie A outing. They sit fifth in the table and are pushing hard for a top-four finish.

The visitors also carry momentum from the Copa Sudamericana, where they beat Carabobo FC before drawing with River Plate — a sequence that suggests a squad confident in its attacking output.

This is a fixture that has produced goals in recent seasons. Both teams are capable of hurting the opposition, and the attacking intent on display from Bragantino in particular makes this a match worth watching closely.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino Probable lineups

Fluminense crest
Fluminense
FLU
Formation
Red Bull Bragantino crest
Red Bull Bragantino
BGT
Red Bull Bragantino crest
Red Bull Bragantino
BGT

Manager

  • L. Zubeldia

Fluminense head coach Luis Zubeldia has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Red Bull Bragantino manager Vagner Mancini is similarly without confirmed absentees in the current data, with no injuries or suspensions reported and no projected XI yet available. Team news for both sides will be updated as it emerges.

Form

FLU

FLU - Form

SAP
W2-1
BOL
W2-1
MIR
L1-0
DLG
W3-1
CRU
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BGT

BGT - Form

VIT
W2-0
RIV
D1-1
VAS
W0-3
CBF
W2-0
INT
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Fluminense have recorded two wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions, with one result outstanding from the dataset. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Cruzeiro in Serie A. They beat Deportivo La Guaira 3-1 in the Copa Libertadores before that, and also claimed a 2-1 win over São Paulo in the league. The one blemish was a 1-0 defeat to Mirassol in Serie A. Across the five matches, they have scored nine goals and conceded five.

Red Bull Bragantino have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing the other. Their most recent result was an impressive 3-1 win over Internacional in Serie A. They also beat Vasco da Gama 3-0 on the road and defeated Vitória 2-0 in the league. A 1-1 draw with River Plate in the Copa Sudamericana was their only dropped points. Bragantino have scored nine goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in August 2025, when Red Bull Bragantino beat Fluminense 4-2 in a high-scoring Serie A encounter at Bragantino's ground. Before that, Fluminense won 2-1 at home in April 2025. Across the last five Serie A meetings, Bragantino hold three wins to Fluminense's one, with one draw, and the matches have produced 16 goals in total.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
1812513013+1741
W
W
D
D
D
2
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
1710433116+1534
W
L
D
W
D
3
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
189452823+531
D
L
W
D
L
4
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
189362418+630
W
W
D
L
D
5
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
189272519+629
W
W
W
L
W
6
BahiaBahiaBAH
177552523+226
W
L
D
L
D
7
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
187562424026
L
W
W
D
L
8
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
187472320+325
L
D
L
L
D
9
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
187382223-124
W
L
W
D
W
10
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
186661819-124
W
W
L
W
L
11
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
186662428-424
D
W
D
W
L
12
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
176473131022
L
D
W
D
L
13
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
176472125-422
L
W
L
D
W
14
InternacionalInternacionalINT
185672122-121
L
L
W
D
W
15
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
185672629-321
W
L
L
W
D
16
GremioGremioGRE
185672023-321
L
W
D
L
D
17
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
185582229-720
L
L
L
W
D
18
RemoRemoREM
184682129-818
W
L
W
D
W
19
MirassolMirassolMIR
174491824-616
L
W
L
D
W
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
1716101733-169
L
L
L
D
L
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation
Last updated 2026-06-01T01:30:57.000Z

In the current Serie A table, Fluminense are third and Red Bull Bragantino are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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