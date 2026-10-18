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Serie A
team-logoFiorentina
Artemio Franchi, Firenze
team-logoComo
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Watch Fiorentina vs Como Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Fiorentina vs Como
Fiorentina
Como
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Como, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 7
Artemio Franchi, Firenze

Today's game between Fiorentina and Como will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Fiorentina vs Como is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, UNIVERSO, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, Peacock, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and Amazon Prime Video.

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Paramount+

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DirecTV Stream

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Peacock

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CBS Sports Golazo Network

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Amazon Prime Video

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Fiorentina host Como at the Artemio Franchi in Florence on Sunday, with both sides carrying pressure into this seventh-round Serie A fixture.

Fiorentina have found consistency hard to come by this season. Paolo Vanoli's side have won just once in their opening six league matches, and a defeat to Genoa in their last outing leaves them rooted near the bottom of the table.

Como arrive in Tuscany having not won in three matches across all competitions. Cesc Fabregas's side drew 0-0 with Roma in Serie A before suffering a 3-2 defeat to Feyenoord in the Champions League, a result that contributed to a historically poor week for Italian clubs in Europe.

The absences of Assane Diao and Moise Kean further complicate matters for Fabregas. Diao picked up an injury during the Feyenoord game, while Kean has been sidelined for several weeks, leaving Como short of attacking options.

Nico Paz, Como's most creative threat, has struggled to reproduce his best form at club level this season. The Argentine midfielder was largely anonymous against Feyenoord, and questions are growing about his consistency in a Como shirt despite his performances on international duty.

Head-to-head history offers Como some encouragement. Fabregas's side have won three of the last four meetings between these clubs, including a 3-1 victory at this ground in the Coppa Italia in January.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Fiorentina vs Como live.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Como with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina vs Como Probable lineups

4-3-3
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
page.match.formation.title
Como crest
Como
COM
4-2-3-1
D. de GeaD. de GeaV. ValdepenasV. ValdepenasL. RanieriL. RanieriA. JimenezA. JimenezR. DragusinR. Dragusinteam-logoP. GoncalvesC. NdourC. NdourN. FagioliN. Fagioliteam-logoM. PellegrinoF. MastantuonoF. MastantuonoA. NjieA. NjieJ. ButezJ. ButezT. ChalobahT. ChalobahA. ValleA. ValleJ. RamonJ. RamonY. CoutoY. CoutoM. BaturinaM. BaturinaN. PazN. PazM. PerroneM. PerroneM. CaqueretM. CaqueretL. Da CunhaL. Da CunhaA. DouvikasA. Douvikas
Como crest
Como
COM
4-3-3
Fiorentina

Starting XI

Como

Manager

  • P. Vanoli
  • C. Fabregas

Paolo Vanoli names Franco Mastantuono in a front three alongside Mateo Pellegrino and Alieu Njie, with Beto expected to start on the bench. Nicolo Fagioli and Cher Ndour are set to feature in midfield, with Radu Dragusin and Pedro Goncalves in central defence. Fabiano Parisi, Riccardo Sottil, and Arthur Atta are all absent through injury.

Cesc Fabregas is without both Moise Kean and Assane Diao due to injury, with Anastasios Douvikas leading the line. Jesus Rodriguez, Nico Paz, and Martin Baturina are expected to support him in attack, while Lucas Da Cunha and Maximo Perrone or Maxence Caqueret compete for the central midfield spots. Jean Butez returns in goal, with Trevoh Chalobah and Jacobo Ramon in central defence.

Form

FIO

FIO - Form

TOR
L1-2
VEN
W2-4
PIS
W3-0
NAP
D1-1
GEN
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
COM

COM - Form

RBL
W4-1
PAR
W2-1
FRC
L2-0
ROM
D0-0
FEY
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Fiorentina head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home loss to Genoa. Earlier in that run they beat Venezia 4-2 away and defeated Pisa 3-0 in the Coppa Italia, though defeats to Torino and Genoa have blunted any momentum. Across those five matches, Fiorentina have scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Como's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was the 3-2 loss at Feyenoord in the Champions League, while they also drew 0-0 with Roma in Serie A. Their best result in the run was the 4-1 win over RB Leipzig on their Champions League debut. Como have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

FiorentinaDrawComo
2
0
3
Serie A
Como badge
Como
COM
1
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
2
FT
Coppa Italia
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
1
Como badge
Como
COM
3
FT
Serie A
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
1
Como badge
Como
COM
2
FT
Serie A
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
0
Como badge
Como
COM
2
FT
Serie A
Como badge
Como
COM
0
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
2
FT
6Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Fiorentina won 2-1 in a Serie A fixture at Como's ground. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Como hold the stronger record, winning three times to Fiorentina's two. That includes a 3-1 Coppa Italia win at the Artemio Franchi in January 2026 and back-to-back Serie A victories at this venue in the 2025-26 season.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
7610219+1219
W
W
D
W
W
2
RomaRomaROM
7520163+1317
W
D
D
W
W
3
LazioLazioLAZ
6510114+716
W
W
D
W
W
4
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
7412139+413
W
L
W
D
W
5
CagliariCagliariCGL
641163+313
D
W
W
W
L
6
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
6330115+612
D
W
D
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
632195+411
D
W
L
D
W
8
ComoComoCOM
632196+311
D
L
W
W
W
9
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
7313107+310
L
W
D
W
L
10
AtalantaAtalantaATA
63038809
W
L
L
L
W
11
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
72231214-28
L
D
L
W
D
12
TorinoTorinoTOR
621379-27
W
D
L
W
L
13
LecceLecceLEC
6204612-66
L
L
W
L
L
14
BolognaBolognaBOL
7124610-45
L
W
D
L
D
15
UdineseUdineseUDI
6114913-44
L
L
L
L
W
16
MonzaMonzaMON
6114915-64
L
W
L
D
L
17
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
6114410-64
L
W
L
D
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
6114714-74
L
D
W
L
L
19
GenoaGenoaGEN
7115513-84
L
W
L
D
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
7106616-103
W
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In Serie A, Fiorentina sit 19th after six matches, making this a fixture they need to win to avoid being cut adrift at the foot of the table. Como are eighth, a position that reflects a reasonable start to their campaign but one they will want to improve on with a run of positive results.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fiorentina vs Como today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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