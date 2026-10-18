Serie A - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Artemio Franchi, Firenze

Today's game between Fiorentina and Como will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Fiorentina vs Como is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, UNIVERSO, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, Peacock, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and Amazon Prime Video.

Fiorentina host Como at the Artemio Franchi in Florence on Sunday, with both sides carrying pressure into this seventh-round Serie A fixture.

Fiorentina have found consistency hard to come by this season. Paolo Vanoli's side have won just once in their opening six league matches, and a defeat to Genoa in their last outing leaves them rooted near the bottom of the table.

Como arrive in Tuscany having not won in three matches across all competitions. Cesc Fabregas's side drew 0-0 with Roma in Serie A before suffering a 3-2 defeat to Feyenoord in the Champions League, a result that contributed to a historically poor week for Italian clubs in Europe.

The absences of Assane Diao and Moise Kean further complicate matters for Fabregas. Diao picked up an injury during the Feyenoord game, while Kean has been sidelined for several weeks, leaving Como short of attacking options.

Nico Paz, Como's most creative threat, has struggled to reproduce his best form at club level this season. The Argentine midfielder was largely anonymous against Feyenoord, and questions are growing about his consistency in a Como shirt despite his performances on international duty.

Head-to-head history offers Como some encouragement. Fabregas's side have won three of the last four meetings between these clubs, including a 3-1 victory at this ground in the Coppa Italia in January.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Fiorentina vs Como live.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Como with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Paolo Vanoli names Franco Mastantuono in a front three alongside Mateo Pellegrino and Alieu Njie, with Beto expected to start on the bench. Nicolo Fagioli and Cher Ndour are set to feature in midfield, with Radu Dragusin and Pedro Goncalves in central defence. Fabiano Parisi, Riccardo Sottil, and Arthur Atta are all absent through injury.

Cesc Fabregas is without both Moise Kean and Assane Diao due to injury, with Anastasios Douvikas leading the line. Jesus Rodriguez, Nico Paz, and Martin Baturina are expected to support him in attack, while Lucas Da Cunha and Maximo Perrone or Maxence Caqueret compete for the central midfield spots. Jean Butez returns in goal, with Trevoh Chalobah and Jacobo Ramon in central defence.

Form

Fiorentina head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home loss to Genoa. Earlier in that run they beat Venezia 4-2 away and defeated Pisa 3-0 in the Coppa Italia, though defeats to Torino and Genoa have blunted any momentum. Across those five matches, Fiorentina have scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Como's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was the 3-2 loss at Feyenoord in the Champions League, while they also drew 0-0 with Roma in Serie A. Their best result in the run was the 4-1 win over RB Leipzig on their Champions League debut. Como have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Fiorentina won 2-1 in a Serie A fixture at Como's ground. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Como hold the stronger record, winning three times to Fiorentina's two. That includes a 3-1 Coppa Italia win at the Artemio Franchi in January 2026 and back-to-back Serie A victories at this venue in the 2025-26 season.

Standings

In Serie A, Fiorentina sit 19th after six matches, making this a fixture they need to win to avoid being cut adrift at the foot of the table. Como are eighth, a position that reflects a reasonable start to their campaign but one they will want to improve on with a run of positive results.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fiorentina vs Como today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: