Champions League - Game Week 1 10 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Today's game between Fenerbahce and Roma will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Fenerbahce vs Roma is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fenerbahce host Roma at the Chobani Stadyumu in Istanbul in the Champions League, with both sides arriving at this fixture off the back of contrasting domestic weekends.

Fenerbahce enter the match under pressure. Ismail Kartal's side lost the Istanbul derby 2-1 to Besiktas, with captain Milan Skriniar publicly admitting the defensive performance fell short of the required standard. Skriniar scored to give Fenerbahce the lead, but the team conceded twice and Skriniar himself acknowledged his side must improve before facing Roma.

Fenerbahce did, however, earn their place in this competition. They beat Lyon across two legs in the Champions League play-offs, winning the second leg 2-1 at the Groupama Stadium to advance. That tie was not without incident — UEFA subsequently handed bans to Matteo Guendouzi and Mason Greenwood following a mass brawl that broke out after the final whistle.

Roma arrive in Istanbul in excellent form. Gian Piero Gasperini's side have won their first three Serie A matches, including a 2-1 victory over Atalanta in their most recent outing, and have scored ten league goals while conceding just once. The club blocked a late approach from Chelsea for midfielder Manu Kone during the final hours of the summer window, with sporting director Tony D'Amico confirming Kone will remain central to Roma's plans.

Gasperini takes charge of a European away fixture with his squad intact and momentum firmly behind them. Both sides sit seventh in the early Champions League standings.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Fenerbahce vs Roma, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Roma with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ismail Kartal is expected to name a side featuring Ederson in goal, with a back four of Archie Brown, Nathan Ake, Milan Skriniar, and Nelson Semedo. N'Golo Kante and Ismail Yuksek are projected in central midfield, with Mason Greenwood, Kerem Akturkoglu, and Oguz Aydin operating in support of striker Vedat Muriqi. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Gian Piero Gasperini is set to deploy Mile Svilar in goal behind a defensive line of Mario Hermoso, Gianluca Mancini, Evan N'Dicka, and Wesley. Nahuel Molina and Bryan Cristante provide midfield width and cover alongside Rodrigo Mora and Manu Kone, with Paulo Dybala and Donyell Malen leading the attack. Roma also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage.

Form

Fenerbahce have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Super Lig defeat to Besiktas, though they had beaten Samsunspor 2-0 in their previous league fixture. Their Champions League qualification run included a 2-1 away win at Lyon and a 1-1 draw in the first leg, with a 4-2 victory over Konyaspor also in that stretch. Across those five matches, Fenerbahce scored nine goals and conceded six.

Roma have won four of their last five, drawing one. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Atalanta, following a 4-0 away victory at Lecce and a 4-0 home win against Fiorentina. A 2-2 pre-season draw with Borussia Dortmund and a 3-0 loss to Brighton in warm-up fixtures are the only blemishes in that run. Roma scored fourteen goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 1 0 Club Friendlies Roma ROM 3 Fenerbahce FB 3 FT 3 Goals Scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the available data ended 3-3 in a pre-season friendly in August 2014, when Roma hosted Fenerbahce. With just one match on record between the sides, there is no established competitive head-to-head record to draw from ahead of this fixture.

Standings

Both Fenerbahce and Roma are currently placed seventh in the Champions League standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fenerbahce vs Roma today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: