LaLiga - Game Week 9 17 Oct 2026 - 08:00 RCDE Stadium

Today's game between Espanyol and Atletico Madrid will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 8:00 AM.

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atletico Madrid travel to the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona to face Espanyol in LaLiga, arriving in Catalonia off the back of a strong run of form that has Diego Simeone's side sitting near the top of the table.

Espanyol, sitting in mid-table, have been inconsistent in recent weeks. Manolo Gonzalez's side drew 1-1 with Malaga in their most recent league outing and will be without a number of key personnel through injury.

Atletico arrive buoyed by a 2-0 Champions League victory over Manchester United in midweek, a result that exposed deep tensions within the Old Trafford dressing room. Simeone was quick to praise the performance of Julian Alvarez, who has been finding his feet since joining the club in the summer.

Simeone's squad has won all five of its last five matches across competitions, including a notable 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in LaLiga. The consistency of results underlines why Atletico are considered genuine title contenders this season.

For Espanyol, the task is a difficult one. A home defeat to Elche and a loss to Rayo Vallecano earlier in the season have raised questions about their defensive solidity, and injuries to key players will not help their cause.

With Atletico in this form, Espanyol will need a near-perfect performance to take anything from this fixture at the RCDE Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live.

How to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Espanyol head into this fixture with several absentees. Kike Garcia, Jofre Carreras, Andoni Gorosabel, and Marko Dmitrovic are all listed as injured and will play no part. Manolo Gonzalez is expected to name a projected XI featuring Angel Fortuno, Omar El Hilali, Quilindschy Hartman, Clemens Riedel, Leandro Cabrera, Bryan Zaragoza, Edu Exposito, Tyrhys Dolan, Pol Lozano, Javi Hernandez, and Roberto Fernandez.

Diego Simeone has no injury or suspension concerns to contend with. Atletico's projected XI is expected to include Jan Oblak, Cristian Romero, Marcos Llorente, Alejandro Grimaldo, Robin Le Normand, Johnny Cardoso, Giuliano Simeone, Ademola Lookman, Koke, Pablo Barrios, and Jonathan David.

Form

Espanyol have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Malaga, and they suffered a 1-3 defeat to Elche earlier in the run. Across those five games, they have scored five goals and conceded seven, reflecting a side that has struggled for defensive consistency.

Atletico Madrid have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League, and they also beat Real Madrid 2-1 in LaLiga during this stretch. They defeated Osasuna 4-0 and won 0-3 away at Real Sociedad, conceding just one goal across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Atletico Madrid won 4-2 at home in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Atletico have won two, Espanyol have won one, and two matches have ended in a draw, with the sides sharing 13 goals across those meetings.

Standings

Atletico Madrid sit second in LaLiga, firmly in the title race, while Espanyol are 12th, in the middle of the table and looking to build consistency.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: