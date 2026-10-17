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LaLiga
team-logoEspanyol
RCDE Stadium
team-logoAtletico Madrid
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Watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid
Espanyol
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga

How to watch the LaLiga match between Espanyol and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 9
RCDE Stadium

Today's game between Espanyol and Atletico Madrid will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 8:00 AM.

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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ESPN Select

ESPN Select

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Atletico Madrid travel to the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona to face Espanyol in LaLiga, arriving in Catalonia off the back of a strong run of form that has Diego Simeone's side sitting near the top of the table.

Espanyol, sitting in mid-table, have been inconsistent in recent weeks. Manolo Gonzalez's side drew 1-1 with Malaga in their most recent league outing and will be without a number of key personnel through injury.

Atletico arrive buoyed by a 2-0 Champions League victory over Manchester United in midweek, a result that exposed deep tensions within the Old Trafford dressing room. Simeone was quick to praise the performance of Julian Alvarez, who has been finding his feet since joining the club in the summer.

Simeone's squad has won all five of its last five matches across competitions, including a notable 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in LaLiga. The consistency of results underlines why Atletico are considered genuine title contenders this season.

For Espanyol, the task is a difficult one. A home defeat to Elche and a loss to Rayo Vallecano earlier in the season have raised questions about their defensive solidity, and injuries to key players will not help their cause.

With Atletico in this form, Espanyol will need a near-perfect performance to take anything from this fixture at the RCDE Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live.

How to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
page.match.formation.title
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4-4-2
A. FortunoA. FortunoO. El HilaliO. El HilaliQ. HartmanQ. HartmanC. RiedelC. RiedelL. CabreraL. CabreraB. ZaragozaB. ZaragozaE. ExpositoE. ExpositoT. DolanT. DolanP. LozanoP. LozanoJ. HernandezJ. HernandezR. FernandezR. FernandezJ. OblakJ. OblakC. RomeroC. RomeroM. LlorenteM. LlorenteA. GrimaldoA. GrimaldoR. Le NormandR. Le NormandM. HjulmandM. HjulmandG. SimeoneG. SimeoneP. BarriosP. BarriosA. BaenaA. BaenaJ. DavidJ. DavidK. LeeK. Lee
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4-2-3-1
Espanyol

Starting XI

Atletico Madrid

Manager

  • M. Gonzalez
  • D. Simeone

Espanyol head into this fixture with several absentees. Kike Garcia, Jofre Carreras, Andoni Gorosabel, and Marko Dmitrovic are all listed as injured and will play no part. Manolo Gonzalez is expected to name a projected XI featuring Angel Fortuno, Omar El Hilali, Quilindschy Hartman, Clemens Riedel, Leandro Cabrera, Bryan Zaragoza, Edu Exposito, Tyrhys Dolan, Pol Lozano, Javi Hernandez, and Roberto Fernandez.

Diego Simeone has no injury or suspension concerns to contend with. Atletico's projected XI is expected to include Jan Oblak, Cristian Romero, Marcos Llorente, Alejandro Grimaldo, Robin Le Normand, Johnny Cardoso, Giuliano Simeone, Ademola Lookman, Koke, Pablo Barrios, and Jonathan David.

Form

ESP

ESP - Form

SEV
D1-1
OSA
W0-2
RAY
L2-1
ELC
L1-3
MAL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ATM

ATM - Form

RSO
W0-3
OSA
W4-0
RMA
W2-1
ALA
W1-2
MUN
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Espanyol have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Malaga, and they suffered a 1-3 defeat to Elche earlier in the run. Across those five games, they have scored five goals and conceded seven, reflecting a side that has struggled for defensive consistency.

Atletico Madrid have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League, and they also beat Real Madrid 2-1 in LaLiga during this stretch. They defeated Osasuna 4-0 and won 0-3 away at Real Sociedad, conceding just one goal across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

EspanyolDrawAtletico Madrid
1
3
1
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
4
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
2
FT
LaLiga
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
2
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
LaLiga
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
1
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
FT
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
0
FT
LaLiga
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
3
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
3
FT
8Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Atletico Madrid won 4-2 at home in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Atletico have won two, Espanyol have won one, and two matches have ended in a draw, with the sides sharing 13 goals across those meetings.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
8800347+2724
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
8611188+1019
W
W
W
W
L
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
8611149+519
W
D
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
8602198+1118
W
L
W
W
L
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
84221312+114
D
L
W
W
D
6
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
84131215-313
W
W
L
W
D
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
8323128+411
L
D
L
L
W
8
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
92521312+111
D
L
D
L
D
9
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
815286+28
D
W
D
D
D
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
8224131308
L
W
W
L
L
12
EspanyolEspanyolESP
8224111108
D
L
L
W
D
13
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
14
GetafeGetafeGET
8224410-68
L
W
L
D
D
15
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
82241323-108
D
L
L
W
L
16
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
8224818-108
L
D
L
L
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
81431216-47
D
D
L
L
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
81341117-66
D
W
L
D
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
8125615-95
D
L
W
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
8044413-94
D
L
L
D
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Atletico Madrid sit second in LaLiga, firmly in the title race, while Espanyol are 12th, in the middle of the table and looking to build consistency.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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