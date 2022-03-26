Watch: Eriksen scores on emotional Denmark return

Denmark star Christian Eriksen celebrated his return to international football in style with a goal against Netherlands in Saturday's friendly.

The Brentford man was given a standing ovation when he entered the action 45 minutes in to play his first match since collapsing on the field during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 fixture.

And it took him no time at all to announce himself as he netted within two minutes to pull Denmark back within a goal of the hosts.

Watch Eriksen's goal and ovation (UK & US only)

What a moment ❤️



Christian Eriksen scores with his first touch on his return to the Denmark side a year after he suffered cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. pic.twitter.com/pkUPu1f7zq — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 26, 2022

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN SCORES TWO MINUTES INTO HIS RETURN TO INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL!!! pic.twitter.com/BztWOVLGqM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 26, 2022

