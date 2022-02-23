Watch: Elanga scores Man Utd equaliser against Atletico Madrid in Champions League last 16

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga has scored a late equaliser for Manchester United against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

The 19-year-old was slipped in on goal by Bruno Fernandes and slid his shot past Jan Oblak to level the score at 1-1.

Elanga had come onto the pitch as a substitute just five minutes before he found the net.

Watch: Elanga scores Man Utd equaliser

Elanga became Manchester United's fifth-youngest Champions League goalscorer after Wayne Rooney, Mason Greenwood, David Beckham and Phil Jones.

19-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY ELANGA. 🌟



His first #UCL goal with his first touch of the match. 💥 pic.twitter.com/z5LagG1B1q — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 23, 2022

Anthony Elanga with a MASSIVE goal for Man Utd!



So many stars struggling all evening and an academy graduate comes off the bench to bag the goal 🙌



What a moment!#UCL pic.twitter.com/9kdpcaPkFA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 23, 2022

Man Utd join exclusive scoring group

500 - Anthony Elanga's goal was @ManUtd’s 500th in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League, a tally bettered by only Real Madrid (1001), Bayern München (760) and Barcelona (624). Giants. pic.twitter.com/emyJNl2isf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 23, 2022

