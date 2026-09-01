CONCACAF Caribbean Cup - Game Week 3 1 Sept 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Defence Force and Club Sando will kick-off at Sep 1, 2026, 7:00 PM.

The Defence Force vs Club Sando CONCACAF Caribbean Cup match is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Defence Force and Club Sando meet in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, with both Trinidad and Tobago clubs battling for position in Group A of the competition.

Defence Force arrive at this fixture having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their only recent victory came against SV Broki, but back-to-back heavy defeats to Philadelphia Union in the CONCACAF Champions Cup earlier this year underlined the challenge they face at this level.

Club Sando have a slimmer recent record to draw from, but they too beat SV Broki in their last outing, a 2-1 win in the Caribbean Cup that gives them a degree of confidence heading into this local derby.

The Group A standings make this match matter. Club Sando sit second in the group, one place above Defence Force in third, meaning the outcome could have a direct bearing on both sides' progression through the competition.

A Trinidad and Tobago derby at this stage of the Caribbean Cup carries genuine stakes, and both clubs will be eager to separate themselves in the standings.

For full details on how to watch this fixture live, read on.

How to watch Defence Force vs Club Sando with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for either Defence Force or Club Sando ahead of this CONCACAF Caribbean Cup fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineups provided for the home side. The same applies to Club Sando, with no squad information released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Form

Defence Force have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their sole victory in that run came against SV Broki in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup on August 20, a 2-1 result. Their heaviest defeat was a 7-0 loss to Philadelphia Union in the CONCACAF Champions Cup in February, following a 5-0 defeat to the same opponents days earlier. They also lost 3-0 to Violette AC in the Caribbean Cup in August and fell 2-1 to Cibao in December 2025, giving them a difficult recent record of just two goals scored and 18 conceded across those five games.

Club Sando have only one result on record in the last five matches, a 2-1 win over SV Broki in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup on August 6. Broader form data for the away side is not available from the current dataset.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Defence Force and Club Sando is available within the current dataset. Previous meeting records between the two sides cannot be referenced at this time.

Standings

Grp. A Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Violette AC VIO 2 2 0 0 4 0 +4 6 W W 2 Club Sando 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 3 Defence Force DEF 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3 W L 4 Delfines del Este FC DDE 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L 5 SV Broki SVB 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0 L L Qualification to next stage

In CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group A, Club Sando currently sit second and Defence Force are placed third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Defence Force vs Club Sando today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: