Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Vasil Levski

Today's game between CSKA Sofia and Monaco will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM.

CSKA Sofia vs Monaco is available to stream live. Paramount+ and ViX both carry the match, and you can sign up or log in using the links provided to watch live.

CSKA Sofia host Monaco at Vasil Levski in Sofia in a Conference League fixture that pits a Bulgarian side riding domestic momentum against a Monaco team who have been one of the form sides in Ligue 1 this season.

CSKA Sofia arrive in good shape domestically. Markus Gisdol's side have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-3 win over CSKA 1948 in their most recent outing in the First Professional League.

Monaco, managed by Filipe Luis, come into this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Toulouse in Ligue 1. Before that, they beat Lens 2-1 and recorded a notable 1-2 win away at Paris Saint-Germain, underlining the quality this squad possesses.

Both teams currently sit first in the Conference League standings, which gives this fixture added weight as the two sides look to assert early dominance in the competition.

Ansu Fati, the former Barcelona forward, has been working his way back from a calf problem that kept him out since pre-season and could feature for Monaco in the coming weeks, offering Filipe Luis an additional attacking option as the fixture schedule intensifies.

Chelsea's interest in Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara continues to attract attention, with the Premier League club unwilling to meet Monaco's €70 million valuation. Whether that saga affects squad harmony remains to be seen.

For those looking to watch the action live, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch CSKA Sofia vs Monaco with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CSKA Sofia head coach Markus Gisdol has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Monaco manager Filipe Luis is similarly without a confirmed lineup at this stage, with no injury or suspension data currently available for the away side. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

CSKA Sofia have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, a run that includes victories over CSKA 1948 (2-3), PFC Lokomotiv Sofia 1929 (0-2), Arda Kardzhali (4-1), and Levski Sofia (2-4 in the Super Cup). Their only dropped points in that spell came in a 1-1 draw with Lokomotiv Plovdiv. Across those five matches, the Bulgarian side scored 12 goals and conceded six, reflecting a side in confident attacking form.

Monaco have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Toulouse in Ligue 1, and prior to that they beat Lens 2-1 and recorded a 1-2 win at Paris Saint-Germain. A 2-0 friendly win over Pisa and a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg also feature in that run. Monaco scored eight goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between CSKA Sofia and Monaco is available for this fixture. This appears to be a rare or first-time meeting between the two clubs in European competition.

Standings

In the Conference League, both CSKA Sofia and Monaco currently occupy first position in their respective standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CSKA Sofia vs Monaco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: