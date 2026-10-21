CONCACAF Central American Cup - Semi Finals 21 Oct 2026 - 22:30

Today's game between CS Cartagines and CD Olimpia will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 10:30 PM.

The match is available to stream live. Paramount+ holds the rights to this fixture, and viewers can access coverage through the platform.

CS Cartagines host CD Olimpia in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, with the Costa Rican side looking to build on a strong recent run in domestic competition.

Cartagines arrive in decent form after back-to-back wins in the Primera Division, including a 1-0 victory over Deportivo Saprissa on October 18. That result will have boosted confidence ahead of a continental fixture against one of Honduras's most decorated clubs.

Olimpia come into this match in commanding shape. The Honduran side have won four of their last five across all competitions, most recently edging Real Espana 2-1 in Liga Nacional action on October 16.

The two clubs have met in this competition before, and Olimpia have the better of the recent record. Their previous encounters in the CONCACAF Central American Cup will add an edge of familiarity to proceedings.

For Cartagines, this represents an opportunity to prove their continental credentials on home turf. Olimpia, meanwhile, will be keen to maintain the momentum that has defined their campaign so far.

Read on for full details on how to watch this CONCACAF Central American Cup fixture, including live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch CS Cartagines vs CD Olimpia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for CS Cartagines is not yet confirmed, with no coach, lineup, injury, or suspension information currently available. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

The situation is the same for CD Olimpia, with no squad information confirmed at this stage. Check back nearer to the match for the latest on both teams.

Form

CS Cartagines head into this fixture with a record of three wins and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. They have won their past two, beating Deportivo Saprissa 1-0 and Puntarenas FC 3-1 in the Primera Division. Their two defeats came against Sporting FC (3-1) and Deportiva San Carlos (1-0). Across those five games, Cartagines scored eight goals and conceded five.

CD Olimpia have been in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their only defeat came against CD Marathon (1-0) in Liga Nacional play on September 13. Since then, they have won three straight in the league and recorded a 3-0 win over Firpo in the CONCACAF Central American Cup. Olimpia have scored ten goals across those five matches and conceded just two.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in the CONCACAF Central American Cup in just over a year, with Olimpia winning both encounters. The most recent meeting took place on October 3, 2025, when Olimpia won 3-1 as the home side. Before that, Cartagines hosted Olimpia on September 26, 2025, and lost 2-1. Olimpia have scored five goals across the two fixtures, with Cartagines managing two.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CS Cartagines vs CD Olimpia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: