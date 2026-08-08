Serie A - Game Week 22 9 Aug 2026 - 10:00

Today's game between Cruzeiro and Mirassol will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Cruzeiro vs Mirassol is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. Fanatiz offers a live stream option for international viewers, while Premiere carries the match for audiences in Brazil.

Cruzeiro host Mirassol in Serie A, with Artur Jorge's side looking to build on a run of form that has seen them pick up points against strong opposition in Brazil's top flight.

Cruzeiro sit seventh in the Serie A table and arrive into this fixture with momentum. Back-to-back wins over Coritiba and Internacional in the league underline their capacity to grind out results on the road and at home, though a defeat to Botafogo RJ showed vulnerabilities remain.

Mirassol, sitting 14th, are fighting to put distance between themselves and the lower reaches of the table. Rafael Guanaes's team has shown resilience, picking up draws against Vasco da Gama and Gremio in the Copa do Brasil, but consistency in the league has been harder to come by.

These two sides know each other well. Their three most recent meetings have all produced drawn or tight results, including a 2-2 draw earlier this year and a 1-1 stalemate in August 2025, suggesting neither side finds it straightforward to dominate the other.

For Cruzeiro, home advantage will count. A win here would strengthen their position in the top half and keep pressure on the clubs above them. Mirassol will be looking to take something from the game and arrest a run that has produced just one win in their last five across all competitions.

Read on for full details on how to watch Cruzeiro vs Mirassol live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Mirassol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cruzeiro are managed by Artur Jorge, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The projected XI has not been confirmed ahead of the match, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Mirassol head into the game under Rafael Guanaes, with team news also yet to be confirmed. No injuries or suspensions have been listed at this stage, and further squad information is expected to emerge in the build-up to the fixture.

Form

Cruzeiro have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 cup win over Chapecoense AF on August 5, following a goalless draw against the same opponents three days earlier. In Serie A, they beat Coritiba 1-0 away and defeated Internacional 2-1, with their only loss coming against Botafogo RJ. Across those five games, Cruzeiro scored six goals and conceded two.

Mirassol have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 cup defeat to Gremio on August 5, having drawn 1-1 with the same opponents in the first leg. In Serie A, they beat Remo 2-1, drew 1-1 with Vasco da Gama, and won 2-1 against Gremio. Mirassol scored seven goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, with Mirassol hosting Cruzeiro in Serie A on February 11, 2026. Before that, the two clubs drew 1-1 in Mirassol in August 2025. The only win for either side across the last three encounters went to Cruzeiro, who beat Mirassol 2-1 at home in March 2025.

Standings

In Serie A, Cruzeiro currently sit seventh while Mirassol are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruzeiro vs Mirassol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: