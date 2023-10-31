WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo has had enough! Al-Nassr star calls for referee to substituted after team-mate Talisca is controversially sent off against Al-Ettifaq

A frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo asked for the referee to be substituted after Al-Nassr team-mate Talisca was controversially sent off.

Ronaldo furious after team-mate sent off

Wanted referee to be subbed off

Goal cancelled due to offside

WHAT HAPPENED? During his side's Kings Cup of Champions round of 16 fixture against Al-Ettifaq, Talisca was dismissed in the final moments of the first half after a VAR review.

The incident did not go down well with club captain Ronaldo, who gestured for the referee to be subbed off. Just minutes before the red card, Talisca had found the back of the net from Alex Telles' cross, but the goal was disallowed as Ronaldo was found to be in an offside position - another contentious decision.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Steven Gerrard's side did well to keep a high-flying Al-Nassr side at bay as Ronaldo and Co failed to score in 90 minutes which dragged the match to extra-time.

WHAT NEXT? The Luis Castro-managed club will be next seen in action on Saturday in the Saudi Pro League against Al-Khaleej.