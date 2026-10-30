Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
team-logoCoritiba
team-logoVitoria
Watch it on FanatizWatch it on Premiere
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch Coritiba vs Vitoria Serie A soccer game LIVE: Team news, TV channels, online streams, kick off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Coritiba vs Vitoria
Coritiba
Vitoria
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Coritiba and Vitoria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 33

Today's game between Coritiba and Vitoria will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Coritiba vs Vitoria is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fanatiz

Fanatiz

Click here

Premiere

Premiere

Click here

Coritiba host Vitoria in a Serie A fixture that carries different pressures for each side. Fernando Seabra's team are in desperate need of a result after a damaging run of form, while Jair Ventura's visitors arrive with their own reasons to push for three points.

Coritiba have been in freefall. Four defeats from their last five Serie A matches, including a 5-0 loss to Vasco da Gama and a 4-0 reverse against Fluminense, have left Seabra's side in a precarious position. Conceding goals at an alarming rate, they have looked vulnerable at the back throughout this run.

Vitoria come into this match sitting in 14th place, one spot below their hosts in the table. Their recent form has been inconsistent, with two draws and a defeat from their last three outings. A 1-1 draw with Athletico Paranaense in their most recent fixture showed they can compete, but dropped points in matches like that underline why they cannot afford complacency.

The gap between these sides in the table is narrow, and both clubs know that a loss here could drag them closer to the danger zone. For Coritiba in particular, the pressure to stop the rot at home is acute.

Ventura's side have shown they can score goals, netting four in a win over Chapecoense AF earlier this season, but their defensive record has been inconsistent too. This shapes up as a fixture where neither side can feel secure.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Coritiba vs Vitoria live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Coritiba vs Vitoria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Coritiba vs Vitoria Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Seabra

Fernando Seabra takes charge of Coritiba with no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage. Updates on the home squad will be added as they emerge closer to kick-off.

Jair Ventura names his Vitoria side with similar uncertainty around personnel. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed, and the projected XI will be published when official information is released.

Form

COR

COR - Form

VAS
L5-0
FLU
L4-0
BRJ
D1-1
CAM
L1-0
GRE
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/12
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
VIT

VIT - Form

CRU
L1-3
CHA
W4-0
SAP
L2-1
COR
D1-1
APR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Coritiba's last five Serie A matches produced one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Gremio, following a 1-0 defeat to Atletico MG. The 5-0 hammering by Vasco da Gama and a 4-0 loss to Fluminense represent the low points of a difficult run. Across those five matches, Coritiba scored six goals and conceded 11.

Vitoria's five-match record shows one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Athletico Paranaense, and they also drew 1-1 with Corinthians. A 4-0 win over Chapecoense AF was the highlight of the run, while defeats to Sao Paulo and Cruzeiro were the setbacks. Vitoria scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

CoritibaDrawVitoria
2
2
1
Serie A
Vitoria badge
Vitoria
VIT
4
Coritiba badge
Coritiba
COR
1
FT
Serie B
Vitoria badge
Vitoria
VIT
0
Coritiba badge
Coritiba
COR
0
FT
Serie B
Coritiba badge
Coritiba
COR
1
Vitoria badge
Vitoria
VIT
0
FT
Serie B
Vitoria badge
Vitoria
VIT
1
Coritiba badge
Coritiba
COR
2
FT
Serie B
Coritiba badge
Coritiba
COR
1
Vitoria badge
Vitoria
VIT
1
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Vitoria beat Coritiba 4-1 at home in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, the record is mixed, with results spanning Serie A and Serie B encounters. Coritiba claimed a 1-0 win in a Serie B fixture in June 2021, while earlier meetings ended level or in narrow victories for either side.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
3322746828+4073
W
W
W
W
D
2
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
33201035622+3470
D
W
W
W
W
3
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
33176105246+657
W
W
W
L
W
4
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
3315995242+1054
W
L
L
L
W
5
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
3315995040+1054
L
D
L
W
D
6
BahiaBahiaBAH
33141184842+653
W
D
L
W
L
7
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
33148114439+550
L
L
W
W
D
8
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
331211104947+247
D
D
W
L
D
9
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
33128134238+444
W
L
D
W
D
10
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
33127143939043
L
D
W
W
L
11
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
33109144553-839
L
L
W
D
L
12
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
32109133850-1239
L
L
D
L
L
13
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
32108144049-938
L
W
L
D
W
14
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
32108143546-1138
D
D
L
W
L
15
GremioGremioGRE
33910143744-737
W
W
L
D
D
16
MirassolMirassolMIR
32910133745-837
D
W
L
D
W
17
InternacionalInternacionalINT
33811143742-535
L
W
L
D
W
18
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
3289153442-833
L
D
L
L
L
19
RemoRemoREM
33611163651-1529
W
L
D
D
D
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
3249193266-3421
L
W
L
L
L
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation

In the Serie A table, Coritiba sit in 12th place and Vitoria in 14th, meaning both sides are closer to the relegation picture than either would want. The points on offer here carry real weight for two clubs with little margin for error.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coritiba vs Vitoria today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google