Serie A - Game Week 33 31 Oct 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Coritiba and Vitoria will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Coritiba vs Vitoria is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Coritiba host Vitoria in a Serie A fixture that carries different pressures for each side. Fernando Seabra's team are in desperate need of a result after a damaging run of form, while Jair Ventura's visitors arrive with their own reasons to push for three points.

Coritiba have been in freefall. Four defeats from their last five Serie A matches, including a 5-0 loss to Vasco da Gama and a 4-0 reverse against Fluminense, have left Seabra's side in a precarious position. Conceding goals at an alarming rate, they have looked vulnerable at the back throughout this run.

Vitoria come into this match sitting in 14th place, one spot below their hosts in the table. Their recent form has been inconsistent, with two draws and a defeat from their last three outings. A 1-1 draw with Athletico Paranaense in their most recent fixture showed they can compete, but dropped points in matches like that underline why they cannot afford complacency.

The gap between these sides in the table is narrow, and both clubs know that a loss here could drag them closer to the danger zone. For Coritiba in particular, the pressure to stop the rot at home is acute.

Ventura's side have shown they can score goals, netting four in a win over Chapecoense AF earlier this season, but their defensive record has been inconsistent too. This shapes up as a fixture where neither side can feel secure.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Coritiba vs Vitoria live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Coritiba vs Vitoria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fernando Seabra takes charge of Coritiba with no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage. Updates on the home squad will be added as they emerge closer to kick-off.

Jair Ventura names his Vitoria side with similar uncertainty around personnel. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed, and the projected XI will be published when official information is released.

Form

Coritiba's last five Serie A matches produced one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Gremio, following a 1-0 defeat to Atletico MG. The 5-0 hammering by Vasco da Gama and a 4-0 loss to Fluminense represent the low points of a difficult run. Across those five matches, Coritiba scored six goals and conceded 11.

Vitoria's five-match record shows one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Athletico Paranaense, and they also drew 1-1 with Corinthians. A 4-0 win over Chapecoense AF was the highlight of the run, while defeats to Sao Paulo and Cruzeiro were the setbacks. Vitoria scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Vitoria beat Coritiba 4-1 at home in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, the record is mixed, with results spanning Serie A and Serie B encounters. Coritiba claimed a 1-0 win in a Serie B fixture in June 2021, while earlier meetings ended level or in narrow victories for either side.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Coritiba sit in 12th place and Vitoria in 14th, meaning both sides are closer to the relegation picture than either would want. The points on offer here carry real weight for two clubs with little margin for error.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coritiba vs Vitoria today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: