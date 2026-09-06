Serie A - Game Week 26 6 Sept 2026 - 10:00

Today's game between Coritiba and Mirassol will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 10:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Coritiba vs Mirassol are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

Coritiba host Mirassol in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table. Fernando Seabra's side come into this game in solid form, while the visitors arrive under pressure after a difficult run of results across multiple competitions.

Coritiba have been one of the more consistent sides in the division over recent weeks. Four wins from their last five matches — including victories over Corinthians and Remo — have lifted them to seventh in the Serie A standings, and Seabra's team will be looking to consolidate that position at home.

The most recent of those wins came away at Remo on August 31, a 2-3 result that showed Coritiba's ability to grind out results on the road. Their only defeat in this stretch was a 0-1 loss to Cruzeiro at the end of July.

Mirassol, sitting 16th in the table, are in a far more precarious position. Rafael Guanaes has watched his side lose three of their last five matches, including a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo on September 2 and a 1-5 thrashing by the same opponent earlier in August. The Copa Libertadores has added to an already demanding schedule, and Mirassol have struggled to find consistency across either competition.

A 1-1 draw with Palmeiras on August 30 offered some encouragement, but Guanaes will know that points on the road against a team in Coritiba's form will be difficult to come by. The gap between seventh and 16th in Serie A is not enormous, but this fixture has clear implications for both clubs' ambitions this season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Coritiba vs Mirassol live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Coritiba vs Mirassol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Coritiba head coach Fernando Seabra has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Mirassol manager Rafael Guanaes is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension information at this stage. No projected XI has been released, and further squad news will be provided in the build-up to the match.

Form

Coritiba arrive in strong shape, recording four wins and one draw from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 away win over Remo on August 31, and they also beat Corinthians 2-1 on August 23. A 1-1 draw with São Paulo and a 2-1 win over Chapecoense AF round out a run that includes just one defeat — a 0-1 loss to Cruzeiro. Coritiba scored seven goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Mirassol have managed one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A defeat to Flamengo on September 2, and their only win in this run came against Santos, where they drew 1-1. A 0-0 Copa Libertadores defeat to LDU de Quito and the 1-5 Serie A loss to Flamengo on August 16 represent the low points of a difficult stretch. Mirassol scored four goals and conceded eight across these five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 18, 2026, when Coritiba won 0-1 away at Mirassol in Serie A. Prior to that, the sides met twice in the 2024 Serie B season — Mirassol won 4-1 at home in November 2024, and Coritiba claimed a 0-1 win on the road in July 2024. Across the three recorded meetings, each side has won once, with Mirassol claiming the remaining victory.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Coritiba sit seventh while Mirassol are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coritiba vs Mirassol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: