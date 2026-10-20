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Champions League
team-logoComo
Stadio G. Sinigaglia
team-logoManchester United
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Watch Como vs Manchester United Champions League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Como vs Manchester United
Como
Manchester United
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Como and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and Manchester United will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 12:45 PM.

US viewers can watch Como vs Manchester United live on Paramount+, with Spanish-language coverage available on ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

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ViX

ViX

Click here

Manchester United travel to the Stadio G. Sinigaglia to face Como in the Champions League, with Michael Carrick's side desperate for a result after a difficult run of form in European competition.

Como, under Cesc Fabregas, come into this fixture having beaten Fiorentina 3-1 in Serie A just days ago, though their Champions League campaign has been inconsistent. They sit 12th in the competition's standings, and a home win here would give their continental ambitions a significant boost.

United are one place worse off in 13th, and their recent European record makes uncomfortable reading. A 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in their last Champions League outing leaves Carrick under mounting pressure, with pundits and former players beginning to question the club's direction.

The Red Devils have not won in five matches across all competitions, drawing three and losing two. That winless run has sharpened debate around Carrick's future, though there are voices within the game who believe the club's hierarchy still back him as the right man for the project.

This is a fixture that carries real weight for both sides. Como are building something at home, while United need points to stay relevant in Europe. The Stadio G. Sinigaglia, set against the backdrop of Lake Como, will be an atmospheric setting for what promises to be a tense contest.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Como vs Manchester United live.

How to watch Como vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Como vs Manchester United Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Como crest
Como
COM
page.match.formation.title
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-2-3-1
J. ButezJ. ButezA. ValleA. ValleT. ChalobahT. ChalobahY. CoutoY. CoutoJ. RamonJ. RamonL. Da CunhaL. Da CunhaJ. RodriguezJ. RodriguezM. BaturinaM. BaturinaL. MillaL. MillaN. PazN. PazA. DouvikasA. DouvikasS. LammensS. LammensD. DalotD. DalotN. MazraouiN. MazraouiH. MaguireH. MaguireL. MartinezL. MartinezC. BalebaC. BalebaA. SantosA. SantosA. DialloA. DialloB. FernandesB. FernandesY. TielemansY. TielemansB. MbeumoB. Mbeumo
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-2-3-1
Como

Starting XI

Manchester United

Manager

  • C. Fabregas
  • M. Carrick

Fabregas is expected to name a front-footed XI, with Nico Paz and Martin Baturina providing creativity behind striker Maximo Perrone. The projected Como lineup reads: Robert Sanchez; Alex Valle, Jacobo Ramon, Trevoh Chalobah, Ivan Smolcic; Luis Milla, Jesus Rodriguez; Kaiki, Maximo Perrone, Martin Baturina; Nico Paz. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of kick-off.

Carrick is set to deploy Senne Lammens in goal behind a back four of Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, and Ayden Heaven. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford feature in the projected XI alongside Bryan Mbeumo in attack. United also have no reported injuries or suspensions, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

COM

COM - Form

PAR
W2-1
FRC
L2-0
ROM
D0-0
FEY
L3-2
FIO
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MUN

MUN - Form

BHA
L2-3
FUL
D1-1
TOT
D1-1
ATM
L2-0
LEE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Como have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win away at Fiorentina in Serie A, though they lost 3-2 to Feyenoord in their previous Champions League fixture. Across those five games, they have scored eight goals and conceded seven, showing both attacking intent and defensive vulnerability.

Manchester United have not won in five matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their last outing was a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League, and they lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in Europe before that. United have scored four goals across the five games while conceding eight, a return that underlines the defensive frailty that has defined their campaign so far.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data between Como and Manchester United is available in the provided records. This fixture is therefore a meeting with no recent precedent to draw from, adding an element of the unknown to proceedings at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
31114404
D
L
W
13
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
311135-24
D
W
L
14
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
311138-54
W
L
D
15
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
17
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
18
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
19
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
20
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
21
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
22
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
23
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
24
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
25
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
26
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
27
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
28
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
300337-40
L
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Como sit 12th and Manchester United are 13th, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower half of the competition's table. A result here could prove decisive for either side's hopes of progressing further in the tournament.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs Manchester United today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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