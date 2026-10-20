Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Today's game between Como and Manchester United will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 12:45 PM.

US viewers can watch Como vs Manchester United live on Paramount+, with Spanish-language coverage available on ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Manchester United travel to the Stadio G. Sinigaglia to face Como in the Champions League, with Michael Carrick's side desperate for a result after a difficult run of form in European competition.

Como, under Cesc Fabregas, come into this fixture having beaten Fiorentina 3-1 in Serie A just days ago, though their Champions League campaign has been inconsistent. They sit 12th in the competition's standings, and a home win here would give their continental ambitions a significant boost.

United are one place worse off in 13th, and their recent European record makes uncomfortable reading. A 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in their last Champions League outing leaves Carrick under mounting pressure, with pundits and former players beginning to question the club's direction.

The Red Devils have not won in five matches across all competitions, drawing three and losing two. That winless run has sharpened debate around Carrick's future, though there are voices within the game who believe the club's hierarchy still back him as the right man for the project.

This is a fixture that carries real weight for both sides. Como are building something at home, while United need points to stay relevant in Europe. The Stadio G. Sinigaglia, set against the backdrop of Lake Como, will be an atmospheric setting for what promises to be a tense contest.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Como vs Manchester United live.

How to watch Como vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fabregas is expected to name a front-footed XI, with Nico Paz and Martin Baturina providing creativity behind striker Maximo Perrone. The projected Como lineup reads: Robert Sanchez; Alex Valle, Jacobo Ramon, Trevoh Chalobah, Ivan Smolcic; Luis Milla, Jesus Rodriguez; Kaiki, Maximo Perrone, Martin Baturina; Nico Paz. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of kick-off.

Carrick is set to deploy Senne Lammens in goal behind a back four of Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, and Ayden Heaven. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford feature in the projected XI alongside Bryan Mbeumo in attack. United also have no reported injuries or suspensions, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Como have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win away at Fiorentina in Serie A, though they lost 3-2 to Feyenoord in their previous Champions League fixture. Across those five games, they have scored eight goals and conceded seven, showing both attacking intent and defensive vulnerability.

Manchester United have not won in five matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their last outing was a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League, and they lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in Europe before that. United have scored four goals across the five games while conceding eight, a return that underlines the defensive frailty that has defined their campaign so far.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data between Como and Manchester United is available in the provided records. This fixture is therefore a meeting with no recent precedent to draw from, adding an element of the unknown to proceedings at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Como sit 12th and Manchester United are 13th, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower half of the competition's table. A result here could prove decisive for either side's hopes of progressing further in the tournament.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: