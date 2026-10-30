Major League Soccer - Game Week 33 31 Oct 2026 - 14:00 ScottsMiracle-Gro Field

Today's game between Columbus Crew and DC United will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Columbus Crew vs DC United is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff fixture, and Leagues Cup game is included within a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate purchase required.

Columbus Crew host DC United at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with very different stakes for each side.

Laurent Courtois's Crew arrive in strong form after winning four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-2 victory over Toronto FC and a 2-0 win away at FC Dallas. Columbus sit ninth in the Eastern Conference and are pushing hard to secure their postseason position with the regular season winding down.

DC United's situation could hardly be more different. Rene Weiler's side are deep in the bottom half of the East, having lost four of their last five MLS matches. Back-to-back defeats to FC Cincinnati and a 2-1 loss at Toronto FC have left their playoff hopes all but extinguished.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tightly contested, with recent meetings producing close scorelines and no dominant pattern in either side's favour.

For Columbus, three points would consolidate their grip on a playoff berth. For DC United, this is the kind of match they simply cannot afford to lose if they are to have any realistic chance of turning their season around.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Crew vs DC United live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs DC United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Laurent Courtois has not confirmed his Columbus Crew lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Rene Weiler is similarly yet to name his DC United starting XI, with no injuries or suspensions reported for the away side at this stage. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Columbus Crew have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 MLS win away at FC Dallas on October 29, and they also recorded a 4-2 victory over Toronto FC earlier in the run. The Crew beat FC Cincinnati 2-0 and Charlotte FC 3-1 during this stretch, with their only defeat coming against St. Louis City in the US Open Cup. Across the five matches, Columbus have been clinical in attack while conceding very little in their wins.

DC United have taken one win and four defeats from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss at Toronto FC on October 28, which followed back-to-back defeats to FC Cincinnati — losing 2-1 on October 21 and 0-2 on October 24. Earlier in the run, they fell 4-1 at Orlando City, with their only positive result a 2-1 win over Red Bull New York. United have conceded eleven goals across the five matches while scoring just five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in an MLS fixture on September 9, 2026, with DC United winning 2-1 as the home side. Across the last five head-to-head matches, the record is closely contested: Columbus hold two wins to DC United's two, with one match ending in a draw. The series has consistently produced tight, single-goal margins, with the exception of a 2-2 draw at DC United in September 2024.

Standings

Columbus Crew sit ninth in the Eastern Conference, inside the playoff positions and with a genuine opportunity to climb further with games running out. DC United are thirteenth in the East, outside the postseason picture and running low on chances to change that.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Columbus Crew vs DC United today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: