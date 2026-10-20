Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Jan Breydel Stadion

Today's game between Club Brugge and Lens will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Club Brugge vs Lens are listed below.

Club Brugge host Lens at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges in their latest Champions League fixture, with Ivan Leko's side looking to carry the momentum of a remarkable European night into this home tie.

Brugge arrive in the form of their lives. Five wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including a stunning 4-3 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League, have made them one of the competition's most dangerous sides at this stage. Nicolo Tresoldi's hat-trick against Inter announced the Belgian club's European ambitions to the continent.

Lens arrive in a far more precarious position. Yannick Cahuzac's side have taken just one win from their last five matches and suffered a 2-0 defeat to Sporting CP in their most recent Champions League outing. Their inconsistency in Ligue 1 compounds the pressure ahead of this trip to Belgium.

Both sides sit in the bottom half of the Champions League table, which makes this fixture a genuine must-win for Lens and a chance for Brugge to cement a place among the competition's more credible contenders.

Lens will be without Jonathan Gradit and Abdallah Sima through injury, while Brugge are missing Joel Ordonez. Squad depth and momentum both point firmly in the home side's favour.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Club Brugge vs Lens live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Lens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ivan Leko's projected XI for Club Brugge reads: Yann Sommer; Kyriani Sabbe, Jorne Spileers, Brandon Mechele, Joaquin Seys; Jan Virgili, Freddie Potts, Hans Vanaken; Carlos Forbs, Hugo Vetlesen; Nicolo Tresoldi. Joel Ordonez is listed as an injury concern for the hosts. No suspensions are recorded for Club Brugge ahead of this fixture.

Yannick Cahuzac is expected to line up Lens as follows: Robin Risser; Samson Baidoo, Kyllian Antonio, Jean-Clair Todibo, Andrija Bulatovic; Junior Kadile, Amadou Haidara; Florian Thauvin, Ruben Aguilar, Matthieu Udol; Odsonne Edouard. Jonathan Gradit and Abdallah Sima are both absent through injury. No suspensions are in place for the away side.

Form

Club Brugge have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, making them the standout form side heading into this fixture. Their most recent result was a 1-0 cup win over KSC Lokeren on October 17, following their 4-3 Champions League victory over Inter Milan on October 13. Earlier in the run, they beat RAAL La Louviere 4-1 away and defeated Genk 3-0 and Royal Antwerp 3-1 in the Belgian First Division A. Across those five matches, Brugge have scored 12 goals and conceded five.

Lens have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win at Troyes in Ligue 1 on October 17, though their Champions League form has been poor, with a 2-0 loss to Sporting CP on October 13 following their sole European win, a 3-2 victory at Slavia Prague in September. They drew 2-2 with Le Mans and lost 2-1 to Monaco in Ligue 1 during the same period.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Club Brugge and Lens. Further information will be added closer to kick-off if records become available.

Standings

In the Champions League table, both Club Brugge and Lens are placed in the lower half of the standings, with Brugge sitting in 16th and Lens in 19th. Neither side can afford further dropped points if they are to keep their qualification hopes alive, which gives this fixture added weight for both camps.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Brugge vs Lens today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: