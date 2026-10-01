Copa Argentina - Quarter Finals 1 Oct 2026 - 20:15

Today's game between Club Atletico Platense and Estudiantes will kick off at Oct 1, 2026, 8:15 PM.

Platense vs Estudiantes is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Copa Argentina fixture are listed below.

Platense and Estudiantes meet in the Copa Argentina, with Alexander Medina's side carrying serious continental momentum into this domestic cup tie.

Platense arrive under Martin Palermo having endured a difficult recent run. Three defeats in their last five matches, including back-to-back losses to Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores, have left the side searching for consistency. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Newell's Old Boys in the Liga Profesional.

Estudiantes come in with their own mixed form but with considerably higher stakes on the horizon. Medina's squad are preparing for a Copa Libertadores semi-final, and this Copa Argentina fixture falls at a critical moment in their calendar.

The visitors beat Platense 2-1 in their most recent Liga Profesional meeting and hold a strong recent record in this fixture overall. That familiarity with their opponents could prove useful as Estudiantes manage squad resources across multiple competitions.

For Platense, the cup offers a chance to arrest a run that has seen them win just once in five outings. Palermo will be looking for a response after a week that brought little reward.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Platense vs Estudiantes, including live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Estudiantes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Platense are managed by Martin Palermo, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Full squad details will be added closer to kick-off.

Estudiantes are led by Alexander Medina, and similarly, no confirmed team news has been provided at this stage. Updates on probable lineups and any absences will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Platense have won once, drawn once, and lost three times across their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding five. Their only victory in that run came against Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores, a 2-1 win, though they lost the reverse fixture 2-0. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 defeat to Newell's Old Boys in the Liga Profesional.

Estudiantes have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Lanus in the Liga Profesional. The brighter moments in that stretch include a 1-0 win away at Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores and a 2-1 victory over Platense in the Liga Profesional, with Estudiantes scoring five goals and conceding five across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Estudiantes have been the stronger side in recent meetings with Platense. The most recent encounter, a Liga Profesional fixture in September 2026, ended 2-1 to Estudiantes. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Estudiantes have won three times, with Platense claiming one victory and one match ending level. The only win for Platense in that run came in a Copa de la Liga Profesional fixture in March 2024, when they won 2-1.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Estudiantes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: