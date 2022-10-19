WATCH: 'Off the Christmas card list!' - Ronaldo airs Neville before Man Utd's clash with West Ham

Gary Neville joked he was ''off the Christmas card list'' after Cristiano Ronaldo aired him before Manchester United's clash against West Ham.

WHAT HAPPENED? As Cristiano Ronaldo entered the pitch to warm up ahead of Man United's Premier League clash against West Ham, he greeted Sky Sports pundits Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp but ignored Gary Neville. The United legend, who has been among those to criticise his ex-team-mate recently, stood awkwardly in the background before later joking that he was ''off the Christmas card list'' of the Portugal international.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville's snub comes a few months after the same thing happened to fellow pundit Jamie Carragher, who was snubbed by Ronaldo following criticisms of the 37-year-old. Ronaldo, meanwhile, was back in the United starting line-up after being dropped for the 1-1 draw against Chelsea last week for refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portugal international will hope to contribute in his first start since mid-October against West Ham, before the Red Devils travel to Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday.