Serie A - Game Week 32 24 Oct 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Chapecoense AF and Fluminense will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 6:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Chapecoense AF vs Fluminense are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere.

Chapecoense AF host Fluminense in Serie A, with the bottom side facing a club that has its own problems to solve after a difficult run of results.

Chapecoense sit 20th in the table and have lost four of their last five Serie A matches. Recent defeats to Botafogo, Athletico Paranaense, and Vitoria have left Lacerda's side in a precarious position, and time is running short to find a way out of the drop zone.

Fluminense arrive in fifth place but carry the weight of a bruising week. Marcao's side lost to Santos in the league and have now suffered back-to-back Copa Libertadores defeats to Palmeiras, including a 1-0 loss just days before this fixture.

The Rio club has shown it can produce when the pieces fall into place. A 4-0 win over Coritiba and a 3-1 away victory at Corinthians earlier in the month are evidence of that quality, but consistency has been the problem.

For Fluminense, a win here would steady the ship and protect their top-five standing. For Chapecoense, the need is more urgent — points are running out and the gap to safety is growing.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chapecoense AF vs Fluminense live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chapecoense AF vs Fluminense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lacerda has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Chapecoense. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Fluminense, Marcao has similarly kept his team selection under wraps, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed at this stage. Further details on the squad will be provided as official information becomes available.

Form

Chapecoense head into this fixture having lost four and drawn one of their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Botafogo, and they also suffered a 1-4 loss to Athletico Paranaense and a 4-0 defeat to Vitoria during that run. A draw against Atletico MG is the only point they have taken from those five games. Chapecoense scored just four goals and conceded 12 across that period.

Fluminense arrive with one win, no draws, and four defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-1 Copa Libertadores loss to Palmeiras, and they also lost 1-2 to Santos in Serie A. Their sole win in that run came with a 4-0 victory over Coritiba. Fluminense scored six goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Serie A in April 2026, when Fluminense won 2-1 at home against Chapecoense. Before that, Fluminense claimed a 3-0 win at home in December 2021, while Chapecoense took a 1-2 defeat when hosting Fluminense in September of the same year. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Serie A, Fluminense hold the stronger record, with the series also including two draws in 2019.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Chapecoense AF sit 20th while Fluminense are fifth, giving this fixture clear implications at both ends of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chapecoense AF vs Fluminense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: