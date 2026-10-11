Serie A - Game Week 30 12 Oct 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Chapecoense AF and Athletico Paranaense will kick off at Oct 12, 2026, 6:30 PM.

Chapecoense AF vs Athletico Paranaense is available to watch live, with TV channel and live stream options listed below.

Chapecoense AF host Athletico Paranaense in a Serie A fixture that matters enormously to the home side as the season enters its final stretch.

Lacerda's Chapecoense sit bottom of the table in 20th place, and the pressure to pick up points at home is mounting with each passing round. Their recent form has been inconsistent, and another defeat would deepen the sense of crisis around the club.

Athlético Paranaense arrive in far better shape. Odair Hellmann's side are fourth in Serie A, and a win here would keep them firmly in contention at the top end of the table.

The visitors come off the back of a 2-2 draw with Atletico MG in their most recent outing, a result that showed both their attacking quality and a tendency to concede. Hellmann will want more defensive discipline on the road.

For Chapecoense, this is the type of home fixture they must treat as a genuine opportunity. Their 1-2 win at Corinthians earlier in the season proved they can take points from strong opponents, but their overall record makes this a difficult ask.

The gap between these two sides in the standings makes this a fascinating contest. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Chapecoense AF vs Athletico Paranaense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chapecoense AF are managed by Lacerda, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury list, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Athlético Paranaense are led by Odair Hellmann, and similarly, no lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Chapecoense AF have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-0 defeat to Vitoria, and they also lost 1-2 to Internacional during that run. The sole win came away at Corinthians, where they claimed a 1-2 victory. Across those five matches, Chapecoense scored six goals and conceded nine.

Athlético Paranaense have recorded one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Atletico MG, and they also drew 3-3 with both Coritiba and Fluminense during that spell. A 2-1 win over Bahia was the standout positive result, while a 3-1 defeat to Cruzeiro was the low point. Across those five fixtures, Athletico scored thirteen goals and conceded twelve.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Serie A on April 12, 2026, when Athletico Paranaense hosted Chapecoense AF and won 2-0. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Athletico Paranaense have won twice, Chapecoense AF have won once, and two matches have ended level. The sides have met across Serie A and Serie B in recent years.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Chapecoense AF sit 20th while Athletico Paranaense are fourth, giving this fixture clear implications at both ends of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chapecoense AF vs Athletico Paranaense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: