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Serie A
team-logoBotafogo RJ
team-logoVasco da Gama
Watch it on FanatizWatch it on Premiere
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Watch Botafogo RJ vs Vasco da Gama Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Botafogo RJ vs Vasco da Gama
Botafogo RJ
Vasco da Gama
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Botafogo RJ and Vasco da Gama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 29

Today's game between Botafogo RJ and Vasco da Gama will kick off at Oct 7, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Botafogo RJ vs Vasco da Gama is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. Check the listings below for live stream and TV channel options in your region.

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Fanatiz

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Premiere

Premiere

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Botafogo RJ host Vasco da Gama in a Rio derby that carries real weight in the Serie A table, with both clubs sitting in uncomfortable territory as the season moves into its final stretch.

Tite's Botafogo arrive at this fixture having taken just one win from their last five league outings. Back-to-back defeats against Flamengo and Mirassol have added pressure to a squad that ll-eooked more settled earlier in the campaign.

Vasco, managed by Pedro Emanuel, come in off the back of a 5-0 demolition of Coritiba that will have lifted spirits considerably. Three wins from their last five across all competitions suggest a team finding its rhythm at a useful moment.

The derby context adds a layer that league positions alone cannot capture. These are clubs with deep roots in Rio football, and results between them carry consequences that extend well beyond three points.

Botafogo will need to rediscover the form that produced a 3-2 win over Gremio earlier this month if they are to keep pace. For Vasco, a positive result here would represent a significant statement of intent from a side still searching for consistency.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Serie A fixture live.

How to watch Botafogo RJ vs Vasco da Gama with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Botafogo RJ vs Vasco da Gama Probable lineups

Manager

  • Tite

Botafogo are managed by Tite, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Vasco da Gama head coach Pedro Emanuel is also without publicly confirmed team news at this stage. Probable lineup and absence details will be added as they are released.

Form

BRJ

BRJ - Form

FLA
L3-0
SEP
D0-0
BGT
D1-1
GRE
W3-2
MIR
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
VAS

VAS - Form

FLU
L1-0
SFE
D0-0
GRE
W1-2
SFE
W2-0
COR
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Botafogo have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five Serie A matches, scoring six goals and conceding six in the process. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Mirassol, continuing a difficult run that also included a 3-0 defeat to Flamengo. The 3-2 win over Gremio stands as their brightest result in this stretch, showing they are capable of producing when the performance clicks. Two draws against Red Bull Bragantino and Palmeiras round out a sequence that points to a side lacking consistency.

Vasco arrive in considerably better shape, having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. The 5-0 win over Coritiba was their most recent outing and their most emphatic, while a 1-2 away victory at Gremio in Serie A also stands out. Their only defeat in this run came against Fluminense, and a Copa Sudamericana draw against Santa Fe fills out a record that reads as steadily improving.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Botafogo RJDrawVasco da Gama
2
1
2
Serie A
Vasco da Gama badge
Vasco da Gama
VAS
1
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
2
FT
Carioca Taca Guanabara
Vasco da Gama badge
Vasco da Gama
VAS
2
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
0
FT
Serie A
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
3
Vasco da Gama badge
Vasco da Gama
VAS
0
FT
Cup
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
1
Vasco da Gama badge
Vasco da Gama
VAS
1
FT
Cup
Vasco da Gama badge
Vasco da Gama
VAS
1
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
1
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended with Botafogo winning 1-2 at Vasco's ground in Serie A back in April 2026, a result that gave the visitors bragging rights in the first Rio derby of the current league season. Across the last five encounters between the clubs, the record is fairly balanced, with both sides having taken wins and the head-to-head featuring several drawn contests. Vasco did claim a 2-0 victory over Botafogo in the Carioca Taca Guanabara in February 2026, so there is recent evidence of both clubs getting the better of the other. Goals have been spread across the series, and no single side has dominated this fixture convincingly in recent memory.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
2818645523+3260
W
W
W
W
W
2
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
2816934721+2657
D
W
D
D
W
3
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
2814774332+1149
W
D
L
D
W
4
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
2813964436+848
W
L
W
D
W
5
BahiaBahiaBAH
28121064335+846
L
W
W
W
W
6
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
2813694240+245
W
L
W
L
W
7
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
2812793732+543
W
D
W
L
W
8
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
2811894341+241
W
W
W
W
W
9
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
28108103743-638
L
D
L
W
W
10
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
28106123332+136
L
W
L
W
W
11
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
28106123332+136
L
L
D
L
L
12
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
2898114145-435
L
W
D
D
L
13
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
2896132842-1433
L
D
W
L
L
14
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
2888122932-332
L
L
L
L
L
15
MirassolMirassolMIR
2888123342-932
W
D
W
L
D
16
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
2787123441-731
W
W
L
W
L
17
GremioGremioGRE
2878133038-829
D
L
L
L
W
18
InternacionalInternacionalINT
28610123036-628
L
W
L
L
D
19
RemoRemoREM
2858153247-1523
L
L
L
L
L
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
2739152953-2418
D
L
W
L
W
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation

In the Serie A table, Botafogo sit in 12th place while Vasco are down in 16th, meaning the away side are closer to the relegation places and have more riding on this result from a survival standpoint.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Botafogo RJ vs Vasco da Gama today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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