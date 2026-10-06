Serie A - Game Week 29 7 Oct 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between Botafogo RJ and Vasco da Gama will kick off at Oct 7, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Botafogo RJ vs Vasco da Gama is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. Check the listings below for live stream and TV channel options in your region.

Botafogo RJ host Vasco da Gama in a Rio derby that carries real weight in the Serie A table, with both clubs sitting in uncomfortable territory as the season moves into its final stretch.

Tite's Botafogo arrive at this fixture having taken just one win from their last five league outings. Back-to-back defeats against Flamengo and Mirassol have added pressure to a squad that ll-eooked more settled earlier in the campaign.

Vasco, managed by Pedro Emanuel, come in off the back of a 5-0 demolition of Coritiba that will have lifted spirits considerably. Three wins from their last five across all competitions suggest a team finding its rhythm at a useful moment.

The derby context adds a layer that league positions alone cannot capture. These are clubs with deep roots in Rio football, and results between them carry consequences that extend well beyond three points.

Botafogo will need to rediscover the form that produced a 3-2 win over Gremio earlier this month if they are to keep pace. For Vasco, a positive result here would represent a significant statement of intent from a side still searching for consistency.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Serie A fixture live.

How to watch Botafogo RJ vs Vasco da Gama with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Botafogo are managed by Tite, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Vasco da Gama head coach Pedro Emanuel is also without publicly confirmed team news at this stage. Probable lineup and absence details will be added as they are released.

Form

Botafogo have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five Serie A matches, scoring six goals and conceding six in the process. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Mirassol, continuing a difficult run that also included a 3-0 defeat to Flamengo. The 3-2 win over Gremio stands as their brightest result in this stretch, showing they are capable of producing when the performance clicks. Two draws against Red Bull Bragantino and Palmeiras round out a sequence that points to a side lacking consistency.

Vasco arrive in considerably better shape, having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. The 5-0 win over Coritiba was their most recent outing and their most emphatic, while a 1-2 away victory at Gremio in Serie A also stands out. Their only defeat in this run came against Fluminense, and a Copa Sudamericana draw against Santa Fe fills out a record that reads as steadily improving.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended with Botafogo winning 1-2 at Vasco's ground in Serie A back in April 2026, a result that gave the visitors bragging rights in the first Rio derby of the current league season. Across the last five encounters between the clubs, the record is fairly balanced, with both sides having taken wins and the head-to-head featuring several drawn contests. Vasco did claim a 2-0 victory over Botafogo in the Carioca Taca Guanabara in February 2026, so there is recent evidence of both clubs getting the better of the other. Goals have been spread across the series, and no single side has dominated this fixture convincingly in recent memory.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Botafogo sit in 12th place while Vasco are down in 16th, meaning the away side are closer to the relegation places and have more riding on this result from a survival standpoint.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Botafogo RJ vs Vasco da Gama today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: