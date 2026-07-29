Serie A - Game Week 21 29 Jul 2026 - 11:00

Today's game between Botafogo RJ and Gremio will kick-off at Jul 29, 2026, 11:00 AM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Botafogo RJ vs Gremio is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for this Serie A fixture are listed below. Fanatiz offers a live stream for international viewers, while Premiere carries the match for audiences in Brazil.

Botafogo RJ host Gremio in a Serie A fixture that finds the two clubs at very different points in their respective seasons. Franclim Carvalho's side come into the match in reasonable shape, while Luis Castro's Gremio arrive carrying the weight of a difficult run that has left them deep in relegation trouble.

Botafogo have put together a solid recent stretch. A 0-1 win at Cruzeiro on July 26 was their third victory from five matches across all competitions, and it moved them up to seventh in the Serie A standings. The manner of that result — grinding out a win away from home — speaks to a side with genuine resilience.

Gremio's situation is far more precarious. Castro's squad have won just one of their last five matches, a run that includes a 3-2 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Bolivar and back-to-back Serie A losses to Mirassol and Corinthians. They sit 15th in the table, and the gap to safety is not comfortable.

The pressure on Castro has been building for some time. Gremio have conceded freely and struggled for consistency, and a trip to face a Botafogo side in decent form does nothing to ease that burden.

Carvalho, by contrast, has his squad pointing in the right direction. Three wins from five, a draw against Vitoria, and a Copa Sudamericana victory over Caracas suggest a group that is organised and difficult to beat.

For Gremio, this is a match they need to approach with urgency. A defeat would tighten the grip of the relegation zone and increase scrutiny on Castro's position.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Botafogo RJ vs Gremio, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Botafogo RJ vs Gremio with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Botafogo RJ head into this match under Franclim Carvalho. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed, and no projected XI is currently available. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Gremio are managed by Luis Castro for this fixture. As with the home side, no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data has been provided at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Botafogo RJ have collected three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-1 Serie A victory at Cruzeiro on July 26, and they also beat Santos 2-1 in the league. Their only defeat in this run was a 2-1 loss to Bahia in Serie A, while a goalless draw with Vitoria rounds out a largely positive stretch. Botafogo have also been active in continental competition, winning 1-3 away at Caracas in the Copa Sudamericana.

Gremio's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 Serie A draw with Fluminense on July 26. Castro's side lost 3-2 to Bolivar in the Copa Sudamericana on July 23 and fell 2-1 to Mirassol in the league, while their only win came against Santos in Serie A. A 2-2 Copa Sudamericana draw with Montevideo City Torque also features in this run, reflecting a side that creates chances but has found clean sheets hard to come by.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on February 5, 2026, when Gremio beat Botafogo RJ 5-3 in a Serie A fixture at Gremio's ground. Before that, Botafogo won 3-2 when the sides met in November 2025. Across the last five Serie A encounters, each side has claimed two victories, with one draw, and the fixtures have consistently produced goals — the five meetings have yielded 19 goals in total.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Botafogo RJ sit seventh while Gremio are 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Botafogo RJ vs Gremio today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: