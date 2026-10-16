Serie A - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

Today's game between Bologna and Inter will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Bologna vs Inter is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. TV channel and live stream options are available depending on your region.

Bologna host Inter at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in a Serie A fixture that arrives at a complicated moment for the visitors, who are carrying the weight of a troubled start to their European campaign.

Inter sit top of Serie A under Cristian Chivu, but the mood around the club is far from settled. A 4-3 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League — their second consecutive loss in Europe — has exposed defensive vulnerabilities and raised questions that a strong league position alone cannot answer.

Compounding the concern is the injury to captain Lautaro Martinez, who picked up a muscular problem and will miss this match. His absence removes Inter's most important attacking reference point at a time when the squad can least afford disruption.

Bologna, managed by Raffaele Palladino, come into this game in mixed form but will sense an opportunity against an Inter side navigating internal turbulence. The Rossoblu are sitting in the bottom half of the table and will be looking to use home advantage to their benefit.

Italy's clubs have endured a historically poor week in Europe — all four Italian sides lost in the Champions League's second matchday, a first in the competition's history. For Inter, a response in the league is not just desirable; it is necessary.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Bologna vs Inter, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bologna vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Palladino is without several first-team players for Bologna, with Emil Holm, Jens Odgaard, Samuel Mbangula, Arthur Theate, and Riccardo Orsolini all listed as injured. No suspensions are in place. The projected XI includes Massimo Pessina, Nicolo Casale, Matteo Darmian, Torbjoern Lysaker Heggem, Juan Miranda, Lewis Ferguson, Nadir Zortea, Tommaso Pobega, Roberto Piccoli, Federico Bernardeschi, and Nicolo Cambiaghi.

For Inter, Chivu must plan without Lautaro Martinez, who joins Curtis Jones and John Stones on the injury list. No players are suspended. The projected XI features Josep Martinez in goal, with Benjamin Pavard, Yann Aurel Bisseck, and Carlos Augusto in defence, and a midfield built around Hakan Calhanoglu, Petar Sucic, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Andy Diouf and Federico Dimarco provide width, with Francesco Pio Esposito and Marcus Thuram leading the attack.

Form

Bologna have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory over Lecce in Serie A, though that positive result follows draws against Torino and Sassuolo and defeats to Napoli and Atalanta. They have scored seven goals in those five games and conceded six, showing a side capable of producing but not always reliable at the back.

Inter's recent five-game run shows three wins, one draw, and one loss. The defeat came in their most recent fixture — the 3-4 reverse against Club Brugge in the Champions League. Before that, they beat Parma 3-0 in Serie A and won a friendly against Lumezzane 2-0. They drew 2-2 with Roma and beat Udinese 5-3 earlier in the run, scoring 15 goals across the five matches while conceding 12 — a record that points to a team with plenty of attacking output but a defence that has been far too generous.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 3-3 at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in May 2026, a result that underlines how unpredictable this fixture can be. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Inter have claimed two wins to Bologna's one, with two draws. Goals have been plentiful throughout — the five meetings have produced 21 goals in total, averaging over four per game.

Standings

In Serie A, Inter lead the table in first place while Bologna are 14th, making this a meeting between the division's top side and a team looking to climb away from the lower reaches of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bologna vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: