Liga Profesional - Game Week 14 25 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Barracas Central and Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Barracas Central vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto is available to watch live in the United States via Fanatiz and ViX, both of which carry Liga Profesional fixtures.

Barracas Central host Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto in the Liga Profesional, with Damian Ayude's side looking to build on a recent run of positive results against a visiting team that has struggled badly for form.

Barracas Central sit seventh in the Clausura Group B table, a position that reflects a squad finding some rhythm in recent weeks. Ayude's men have won two of their last five league matches and arrive into this fixture with momentum behind them.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto, managed by Ruben Forestello, are in far more difficult territory. The visitors have lost four of their last five Liga Profesional matches and sit 14th in the Clausura Group B standings, a position that underlines the scale of their problems this campaign.

Forestello's side have conceded regularly and struggled to string results together, making this trip to face a home side in better shape a daunting prospect. Points are badly needed for Estudiantes, but the task in front of them is a steep one.

Barracas Central have won the most recent head-to-head meeting between these sides, and home advantage adds another layer of comfort for Ayude's team. Estudiantes will need to find something they have rarely shown in recent weeks if they are to take anything from this fixture.

For those looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream information is listed below.

How to watch Barracas Central vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Damian Ayude has not confirmed a projected XI for Barracas Central ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Ruben Forestello's Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto are in a similar position, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary issues currently available for the away side. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Barracas Central have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Sarmiento, and they also beat Huracan 2-0 earlier in that run. A 2-3 win away at Atletico Tucuman stands out as a strong result across that stretch, while their only defeat came 0-1 against Independiente Rivadavia. Across five matches, Barracas Central have scored six goals and conceded four.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto have won none, drawn none, and lost four of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-1 win over Aldosivi, but that result follows defeats to River Plate, Racing Club, Belgrano, and Instituto. Across those five matches, Estudiantes have scored eight goals and conceded five, with their run of four losses in five games making for difficult reading.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when Barracas Central won 2-1 away at Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto in the Liga Profesional. The only other recorded meeting in the dataset came in November 2019 in the Primera Nacional, which ended 0-0. Across the two listed fixtures, Barracas Central hold one win to Estudiantes' none, with one draw.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, Barracas Central sit seventh while Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto are placed 14th. The Apertura Group B standings show Barracas Central in eighth and Estudiantes in 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barracas Central vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: