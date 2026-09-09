Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Feyenoord will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Barcelona vs Feyenoord is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, ViX, and DirecTV Stream. Streaming and channel options are listed below.

Barcelona host Feyenoord at the Spotify Camp Nou in the UEFA Champions League, with Hansi Flick's side looking to make a strong start to their European campaign.

Barcelona arrive into this fixture in formidable domestic shape. Flick's team have won all four of their La Liga matches this season, including a stunning 5-0 demolition of Valencia at Mestalla, and have scored 17 goals across those opening fixtures.

Lamine Yamal has been in sharp form for the Catalans, and the 19-year-old continues to grow as one of the most dangerous attackers in European football. Rodri's return to the side has also added composure and authority in midfield.

Feyenoord come to Catalonia with a mixed run of Eredivisie results behind them. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have won three and drawn two of their last five league games, showing they are capable of picking up points but not yet operating with full consistency.

The Dutch side will be without several key players through injury, which could test the depth of their squad against a Barcelona team currently operating at a high level.

Barcelona currently sit fifth in the Champions League standings, while Feyenoord are placed 13th, giving the hosts a clear edge on current European form.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch this Champions League fixture live.

How to watch Barcelona vs Feyenoord with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hansi Flick will be without Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji through injury, while Eric Garcia is suspended. If the data is confirmed, Barcelona's projected XI reads: Joan Garcia; Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi; Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Rodri, Raphinha.

For Feyenoord, Giovanni van Bronckhorst is dealing with absences including Jordan Bos, Jakub Moder, Bart Nieuwkoop, and Gijs Smal. No suspensions are listed for the away side. Feyenoord's projected XI is: Tjark Ernst; Jerry St. Juste, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Givairo Read, Mika Marmol; Charles Vanhoutte, Oussama Targhalline, Gjivai Zechiel; Gaoussou Diarra, Nacho Ferri, Luciano Valente.

Form

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, making them one of the most in-form sides in Europe at this stage of the season. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 win over Valencia in La Liga, and they also beat Rayo Vallecano 5-2 and Elche 5-0 in that run. Across those five games, Barcelona scored 19 goals and conceded just four, including a 2-1 win over Al Ahly in a pre-season friendly. Four consecutive clean sheets in competitive play have not featured, but the attacking output across the run is exceptional.

Feyenoord's last five matches show three wins and two draws, with no defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win at NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie, and they also beat Cambuur 5-2 earlier in the run. The two draws, against ADO Den Haag (2-2) and Go Ahead Eagles (2-2), show a side that can be exposed defensively. Feyenoord have scored 13 goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture at this time.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Barcelona are currently placed fifth, while Feyenoord sit 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Feyenoord today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: