Liga Profesional - Game Week 11 5 Oct 2026 - 20:15

Today's game between Banfield and Rosario Central will kick off at Oct 5, 2026, 8:15 PM.

Banfield vs Rosario Central is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Fanatiz subscribers can watch live at https://fanatiz.jbbfvx.net/9g7900, while ViX coverage details can be found at https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/live-stream-watch-vix-channel/bltdd5a777e33fbe42f.

Banfield host Rosario Central in the Liga Profesional, with Pedro Troglio's side looking to arrest a difficult run of results at home.

Banfield arrive at this fixture in poor domestic form, having failed to win any of their last four Liga Profesional matches. Back-to-back defeats against River Plate and Aldosivi have put pressure on their position in the table, and a home crowd will demand a response.

Rosario Central, managed by Jorge Almiron, come into this game in a markedly different mood. The visitors have won two of their last three league outings and sit top of Clausura Group B, making this a genuine test of their title credentials against a side with little to lose.

Almiron's men have been solid at the back on their travels, winning at Tigre and most recently beating Argentinos Juniors. Their ability to grind out results away from home has been a feature of their recent run.

For Banfield, the Copa Argentina win over Deportivo Riestra offered a small boost, but league form remains the priority. Troglio will need his side to show more cutting edge than they have managed in recent weeks.

TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

How to watch Banfield vs Rosario Central with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pedro Troglio has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for Banfield. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Jorge Almiron is similarly yet to confirm his projected XI for Rosario Central, with no injury or suspension news currently available for the visitors. Further squad details will be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Banfield head into this match with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Gimnasia LP, and they also drew 1-1 with Barracas Central before that. The two losses, a 3-1 defeat to Aldosivi and a 2-3 reverse against River Plate, have dented confidence. Across those five matches, Banfield scored eight goals and conceded nine, reflecting a side that creates chances but struggles defensively.

Rosario Central arrive with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Liga Profesional matches. They beat Argentinos Juniors 1-0 most recently, and prior to that won 1-0 at Tigre. Their only defeat in that run was a 2-1 loss to Gimnasia LP. Central scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures, with their last two games producing clean sheets on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Rosario Central beat Banfield 2-1 in a Liga Profesional fixture played at Central's ground. Looking across the last five head-to-head matches, Banfield have won two, Rosario Central have won one, and two games have ended level. Banfield's two victories, both at home, came by scores of 3-0 and 2-0, while Central's win and the two draws were all played at their own stadium.

Standings

In Clausura Group B, Rosario Central sit top of the table, while Banfield are down in 12th place. The gap between the sides in the standings gives this match a sharp edge: Central are pushing for the title, while Banfield are fighting to climb away from the lower reaches of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Banfield vs Rosario Central today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: