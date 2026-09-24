Primera A - Game Week 12 24 Sept 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Atletico Nacional and Millonarios will kick off at Sep 24, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

Atletico Nacional host Millonarios in a Colombia Primera A fixture that carries real weight in both clubs' seasons. Lucas Gonzalez's side welcome Fabian Bustos and his Millonarios squad to what promises to be a competitive afternoon of Colombian football.

Atletico Nacional come into this match sitting fourth in the Clausura table, though they topped the Apertura standings earlier in the campaign. A recent defeat to Llaneros FC will have sharpened focus in the Nacional camp, and Gonzalez will be demanding an immediate response at home.

Millonarios arrive in stronger Clausura form, occupying second place in that table. Bustos has built a side that is difficult to break down, and their recent results suggest a team with confidence and structure.

Founded in 1946, Millonarios are one of Colombia's most decorated clubs, with 16 league titles to their name. Their history and pedigree mean they travel to this fixture without any sense of inferiority.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes at both ends of the table narrative. The team that takes three points will strengthen their position in the Clausura standings considerably.

For details on how to watch Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios live, read on.

How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico Nacional are managed by Lucas Gonzalez for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Millonarios head coach Fabian Bustos names his squad with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Atletico Nacional head into this match with a record of three wins, zero draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Llaneros FC in the Primera A. Prior to that, they recorded a 2-3 away win against Internacional de Bogota and a 2-0 home victory over Aguilas Doradas. Nacional have scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded five.

Millonarios carry a run of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 win over Chico FC. Before that, they won 1-2 away at Cucuta and drew 1-1 with both Deportivo Cali and Deportivo Pereira. Millonarios have scored eight goals and conceded six across that five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Millonarios won 3-0 as the home side in a Primera A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Millonarios have won three, Atletico Nacional have won one, and one match ended level. In that same period, Millonarios have scored nine goals to Nacional's four.

Standings

In the Clausura standings, Millonarios sit second while Atletico Nacional are fourth, meaning the visitors currently hold the stronger position in the table that matters most at this point of the season. In the Apertura, Nacional finished top while Millonarios ended in tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Nacional vs Millonarios today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: