Serie A - Game Week 23 16 Aug 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Atletico MG and Gremio will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Atletico MG vs Gremio is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Atletico Mineiro host Gremio in a Serie A fixture that carries real meaning for both clubs, with neither side in a position to treat league points as expendable.

Eduardo Dominguez's Atletico side sit 11th in the table and will be looking to build on a run of form that has included wins over Red Bull Bragantino and Palmeiras in their last five outings. The Belo Horizonte club have also been active off the pitch, with former Manchester United midfielder Fred agreeing a permanent return to his boyhood club from Fenerbahce.

Gremio arrive in 14th place under Luis Castro, three positions below their hosts and in need of points to avoid being dragged deeper into relegation trouble. Their most recent Serie A result was an encouraging 2-1 win over Sao Paulo, though inconsistency across competitions has been a recurring theme for the Porto Alegre side.

Castro's squad has been juggling league and cup commitments, and the demands of that schedule have shown in their results. A trip to face Atletico is a stern examination of where Gremio genuinely stand at this stage of the campaign.

For Atletico, home advantage and the momentum of recent results make this a fixture they will approach with confidence. Dominguez will want his side to press that advantage and extend the gap between themselves and the bottom half.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico MG vs Gremio, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Gremio with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico MG are managed by Eduardo Dominguez. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released at this stage. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Gremio head coach Luis Castro also has no confirmed absences or suspensions listed at this time. No projected XI has been published yet. Further squad updates are expected as the fixture approaches.

Form

Atletico MG's last five matches produced three wins and two draws, with no defeats across that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Red Bull Bragantino on August 12. They also beat Palmeiras 2-1 in Serie A on July 26, with two draws against Juventude in cup competition sandwiched in between. Atletico scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches, keeping one clean sheet.

Gremio's last five matches returned two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Sao Paulo on August 8. They also beat Mirassol 1-0 in cup action, though they were held 1-1 by the same opponents and suffered a 1-0 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Bolivar. Gremio scored six goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Gremio beat Atletico MG 2-1 in a Serie A fixture. Before that, Atletico won 1-3 at home in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Serie A, Gremio have won three times to Atletico's two, with goals scored in every game.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Atletico MG sit 11th while Gremio are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico MG vs Gremio today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: