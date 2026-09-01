Cup - Quarter Finals 1 Sept 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Atletico MG and Cruzeiro will kick-off at Sep 1, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Atletico MG vs Cruzeiro is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below. Fubo, FOX Deportes, and Fox One all carry the match, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

Atletico MG and Cruzeiro meet in a Cup fixture that carries the weight of one of Brazilian football's most charged rivalries. Eduardo Dominguez's side host Artur Jorge's Cruzeiro in a second leg that follows a 1-1 draw between these clubs just days ago.

Atletico arrive into this match with their confidence intact. A 2-1 Serie A win over Vitoria on August 29 gave Dominguez's squad back-to-back victories in the league, and their recent Copa Sudamericana commitments have shown they can rotate and compete without losing competitive edge. Sitting ninth in Serie A, Atletico will see this Cup tie as a genuine chance to reach the next stage.

Cruzeiro come into the second leg off the back of a difficult result. Artur Jorge's side lost 3-1 to Vasco da Gama in Serie A on August 30, a setback that will have sharpened focus ahead of a tie they cannot afford to take lightly. Their league position — fifth in Serie A — reflects a squad with real quality, but the Vasco defeat was a reminder that nothing is guaranteed.

Adding a layer of intrigue to Cruzeiro's situation is the reported European interest in winger Keny Arroyo. Roma have made enquiries over a potential transfer, and how that noise affects the squad's focus between now and the deadline is a question Jorge will need to manage carefully.

With the first leg ending 1-1, everything remains open. Atletico hold the home advantage and will back themselves to go through in front of their own supporters. Cruzeiro, for all their recent inconsistency, have the attacking quality to hurt any side in Brazil.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico MG vs Cruzeiro, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Cruzeiro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Eduardo Dominguez names his Atletico MG squad for this Cup home fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Artur Jorge prepares Cruzeiro for the trip without any confirmed injury or suspension news. No projected XI has been published for the away side either. Check back for the latest team news before kick-off.

Form

Atletico MG have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Vitoria on August 29, which followed a 1-1 Cup draw with Cruzeiro on August 26. Earlier in the run, they drew 0-0 with Internacional in Serie A, drew 2-2 with Red Bull Bragantino in the Copa Sudamericana, and beat Gremio 3-0 in the league. Atletico scored eight goals and conceded four across those five matches, with two clean sheets recorded.

Cruzeiro have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Serie A defeat to Vasco da Gama on August 30, which followed a 1-1 Cup draw with Atletico MG on August 26. Before that, they beat Flamengo 2-1 in Serie A on August 22, lost 2-1 to Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores on August 20, and won 1-2 at Corinthians in the league on August 16. Cruzeiro scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in this very Cup competition on August 26, 2026, when Cruzeiro hosted Atletico MG and the match ended 1-1. Before that, Atletico MG beat Cruzeiro 3-1 in a Serie A fixture on May 3, 2026, with Cruzeiro as the home side. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Atletico MG hold the stronger record with two wins to Cruzeiro's one, and two draws. The five matches have produced a combined 10 goals.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico MG vs Cruzeiro today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: