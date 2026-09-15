LaLiga - Game Week 6 16 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Osasuna will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 1:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna in the United States are listed below.

Atletico Madrid return to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano to face Osasuna in LaLiga, looking to build on the momentum of their most recent league outing after a turbulent run of results.

Diego Simeone's side have had a mixed September. A 3-0 win at Real Sociedad steadied the ship after back-to-back defeats to Liverpool in the Champions League and Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga. That victory will have done much to restore confidence, but questions about consistency remain.

The absence of Julian Alvarez through a muscle strain adds another layer of difficulty for Simeone. The Argentine forward has been central to Atletico's attacking play, and his absence forces the manager to look elsewhere for goals against a visiting side that has its own problems.

Osasuna arrive in Madrid in poor form. Luis Ramis's side lost 2-0 to Espanyol in their most recent LaLiga outing, a result that followed a heavy 5-2 defeat to Deportivo Alavés. They sit 11th in the table and need a response.

Alexander Sorloth also remains sidelined for Atletico after a pre-season muscle injury, meaning Simeone's frontline options are stretched thin. Jonathan David is expected to lead the attack in what shapes up as a test of Atletico's squad depth.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna live.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Diego Simeone has Pablo Barrios ruled out through injury for Atletico Madrid. The projected XI sees Jan Oblak in goal, with Alejandro Grimaldo, Marcos Llorente, David Hancko, and Marc Pubill in defence. Morten Hjulmand and Koke are set to operate in midfield alongside Alejandro Baena, with Giuliano Simeone, Kang-In Lee, and Jonathan David making up the forward line.

Osasuna head into the match without Aimar Oroz, Jorge Herrando, Moi Gomez, and Valentin Rosier through injury. Luis Ramis's projected XI features Sergio Herrera in goal, backed by Inigo Arguibide, Rockson Yeboah, Alejandro Catena, and Diego Rico in defence, with Romain Del Castillo, Jonathan Dubasin, Jon Moncayola, Ruben Garcia, and Iker Munoz in midfield, and Ante Budimir leading the attack.

Form

Atletico Madrid have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory at Real Sociedad, though that followed a 3-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao and a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League. Earlier in the run, Atletico beat Sevilla 3-1 away and drew 2-2 with Villarreal. Across those five games, Simeone's side have scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Osasuna have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 home defeat to Espanyol, which followed a 5-2 loss to Deportivo Alavés. Their best performance in the run was a 1-0 win over Getafe, and they also won 2-1 at Celta Vigo. Ramis's side have scored five goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place in May 2026 at Estadio El Sadar, where Atletico Madrid won 2-1. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Atletico hold three wins to Osasuna's two, with the sides having shared 10 goals in total.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Atletico Madrid sit fifth while Osasuna are placed 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: