LaLiga - Game Week 5 12 Sept 2026 - 12:30 San Mames

Today's game between Athletic Bilbao and Elche will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo and DirecTV Stream both carry the match, while ESPN Deportes provides Spanish-language coverage. ESPN+ and ESPN Select are also listed as broadcast options for this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao host Elche at San Mames in a LaLiga fixture that sees two clubs at very different ends of the table and the season.

Bilbao arrive on the back of a statement result. Edin Terzic's side dismantled Atletico Madrid 3-0 last weekend, with Nico Williams scoring his first league goal since May in a performance that underlined the squad's quality when firing on all cylinders.

That win followed back-to-back league defeats to Barcelona and Sevilla, so Bilbao will want to build on the momentum rather than treat it as an isolated result. Terzic has a settled group to work with, and the pressure to string results together is real given the club made no signings in the summer transfer window.

Elche arrive in poor form and deep in trouble. Martin Anselmi's side sit 19th in LaLiga and have lost three of their last five matches, including a 5-0 defeat to Barcelona. They have drawn two and won none of their league outings away from home this term.

The visitors have injury concerns of their own and will need a significant improvement to take anything from San Mames. Bilbao, buoyed by last week's result, will be heavy favourites on home soil.

TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Elche with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Edin Terzic is without Daniel Vivian, Unai Eguiluz, Peio Canales, and Yeray Alvarez through injury. His projected XI has Unai Simon in goal behind a back line of Aymeric Laporte, Yuri Berchiche, Jesus Areso, and Aitor Paredes, with Nico Williams, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Oihan Sancet, Robert Navarro, and Benat Gerenabarrena in midfield and Inaki Williams leading the attack.

Martin Anselmi reports injuries to Yago Santiago and Adam Boayar for Elche. His projected XI is Matias Dituro in goal, with Pedro Bigas, Buba Sangare, Victor Chust, and Tete Morente in defence, Javi Morcillo, Facundo Buonanotte, Gonzalo Villar, and German Valera in midfield, and Fer Nino and Ezequiel Ponce in attack.

Form

Athletic Bilbao's last five matches across all competitions show two wins and three defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, which followed a 2-0 away win at Celta Vigo. Prior to that run of form, they lost to Barcelona 2-0 and to Sevilla 3-1 in the league.

Elche have taken no wins from their last five matches, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent fixture ended in a 3-2 loss to Real Sociedad, and they were beaten 5-0 by Barcelona earlier in the campaign. The two draws came against Deportivo de A Coruna and in a pre-season friendly against Cordoba.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 win for Athletic Bilbao at San Mames in February 2026. Before that, the two clubs drew 0-0 when Elche hosted Bilbao in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao have won three and Elche have won one, with one draw.

Standings

Athletic Bilbao sit 10th in LaLiga heading into this fixture, while Elche are currently 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Elche today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: